Man Utd hire Solskjaer LIVE: Reaction to Mourinho's interim replacement

Rio on the time he was burned by Solskjaer 🔥
December 19, 2018
Solskjaer to meet media on Friday 📅
It's straight to work for the Norwegian
Solskjaer's first meeting with the media is expected to take place on Friday, ahead of his first game at the helm.
The Norwegian will preside over training at Carrington on Thursday and run the rule over his players before the clash against Cardiff.
'Man Utd need to make big structural changes'
The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have welcomed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but urged the club to make "big structural changes".
In a statement posted on their website, MUST praised Solskjaer and said that he was "just the man" to replace Jose Mourinho.
MUST Statement
"United need a lift and our ultimate super-sub, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is just the man for the job. He’s been a long-term backer of fans and a patron of MUST, so we know he understands our support and what we are looking for from a manager.
"Whilst Ole is at the helm, the club needs to make the big structural changes to equip us to compete in modern football. The Club must put football expertise in charge of football decisions, especially in respect of selection of the next manager and player transfers.
"Manchester United fans have shown phenomenal support to the team through the recent difficult period. We know all fans will continue to back the team and we expect to see the players giving their all for the Club and the supporters. We know Ole will."
Phelan to juggle Man Utd and Mariners roles 🤹♂️
Newly-appointed Manchester United first-team coach Mike Phelan has reaffirmed that he will remain committed to A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners as their sporting director after the club endorsed his return to Old Trafford following a five-year absence.
“Taking on a temporary coaching role at Manchester United is extremely exciting,” Phelan stated.
“It’s also a really positive step for the Mariners to have a direct link with Manchester United as I will continue my role as sporting director.
“I’m still a Mariner. I’ve put something in place that I want to see through. This might be a small distraction, but it’s with one of the biggest clubs in the world that I simply couldn’t turn down."
'Don't be fooled by his young face, he's got steel in his eyes'👊
Solskjaer's no softie!
One man who knows all about Solskjaer is his former Manchester United and Norway team-mate Henning Berg.
"He’s a clever man, don’t be fooled by his young face, he’s got steel in his eyes," Berg told Sky Sports.
"I’m sure he’ll be able to handle the players in his way, which will be different to the way that [Jose] Mourinho works.
“A different approach with Solskjaer’s mentality with his way of doing things might get a lot of energy and getting players playing together again.
"If you can do this you will win many matches.”
Stam 'quite surprised' by Solskjaer appointment
Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam says that he is surprised at the appointment of his ex team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Red Devils boss.
Stam, who left his job as Reading manager in March of this year, also indicated that he was also available for the role.
"It’s good for him. He’s a legend at United. I was quite surprised they were signing Ole, I didn’t know they were going to sign someone until the end of the season," Stam told Sky Sports.
“I’m free as well, it would have been nice. I’m sure I could have done something over there as well – it’s always a matter of who you’re going to pick but hopefully they don’t forget about me!
December 19, a good omen? 👀
Post-match interviews should be interesting! 📺
Who remembers the time Solskjaer was asked about a Liverpool title challenge?
Solskjaer's Cardiff City record is... not great
Ed Woodward and Manchester United fans might have high hopes for Solskjaer, but his managerial record in English football leaves plenty to be desired.
Played: 30
Won: 9
Drew: 5
Lost: 16
Scored: 34
Conceded: 57
Is Mourinho finished at the top level? 👎
What of the man who Solskjaer is replacing?
Goal's Mark Doyle reckons that Jose Mourinho's Manchester United failure means is finished at the highest level.
"The problem is, though, Mourinho is no longer winning major titles himself, having claimed just one league (at Chelsea) and no Champions Leagues in the past five years, after seven leagues and two Champions Leagues in the preceding decade," writes Doyle.
"He is no longer even a defensive mastermind. His United side had already conceded more goals this season than they had during the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign.
"And when one takes away his defensive nous, or that once remarkable ability to create a unifying siege mentality at club, there really is nothing left but the fearful, dour football we again saw at Anfield at the weekend.
"So, who would want him now? Certainly, none of Europe's elite."
'United are still a very good team'
One of Solskjaer's tasks in the new year will be to mastermind a Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in the PSG ranks, that is a daunting prospect. However, Thiago Silva remains wary of the Red Devils, particularly now that they have changed coach.
"Many people think that the draw is good because Manchester are not playing well, but they still a very good team," said Silva.
"They have a history in football, experienced players, and with the change of coach, they will try to push a little more. But we are very motivated too."
Can Solskjaer conjure more happy memories?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 'Baby-faced Assassin', is associated with a lot of good memories for Manchester United fans
He scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final and his habit of getting crucial strikes after coming off the bench during 'Fergie Time' earned him the affectionate moniker, 'super-sub'.
Check out some of those moments below!
What's the Solskjaer chant? 🎵
We have a feeling this one will be ringing out at Old Trafford again soon enough.
In case you don't know it, here are the lyrics... but be warned, certain language may offend!
(To the tune of 'You Are My Sunshine')
You are my Solskjaer,
My Ole Solskjaer,
You make me happy,
When skies are grey,
Alan Shearer,
Was f*cking dearer,
So please don't take,
My Solskjaer away...
'Welcome back!' - Solskjaer's return to Man Utd a 'great decision' ⭐️
Former Red Devils David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand are among those wish Solskjaer well in his new role as Man United boss.
Solskjaer's first games as Man Utd boss
The Norwegian will get straight down to business and, as fate would have it, his first game in charge comes against his former club, Cardiff City.
Here are Solskjaer's first five games in the hotseat:
⚽️ December 22 - Cardiff City (away)
⚽️ December 26 - Huddersfield (home)
⚽️ December 30 - Bournemouth (home)
⚽️ January 2 - Newcastle United (away)
⚽️ January 5 - Reading (home)
As first games go, that isn't too bad, but things get tougher in the new year...
Solskjaer favourite for permanent job ahead of Poch & Zidane
Interestingly, Solskjaer has now become the favourite to take the Manchester United job on a permanent basis - ahead of former frontrunners Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.
That will obviously depend on how he fares in the coming months and he has a big job on his hands to secure a top-four finish.
Man Utd go for 'Norway-plus option' 👀
When you need a Brexit-themed take, Gary Lineker is your only man.
So, does that mean United will or won't tumble out of Europe? 🤔
Can Solskjaer get Lukaku firing again?
Romelu Lukaku hasn't enjoyed the best of seasons in front of goal, but perhaps Solskjaer can give him a few pointers.
Starting with this finish against Lille...
Everyone remembers Solskjær for the 1999 #UCL final, but what about this finish against Lille... 🤩🤩🤩@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/rzJ3O6APLB— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 19, 2018
Moyes all over again? 😱
This is (a temporary) Moyes all over again, isn’t it? A romantic appointment based on the reasoning of “we’re United, it’ll be fine”. I don’t doubt that Pochettino will come in in the summer, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they had to replace Solskjaer before that as well— Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) December 19, 2018
Goal's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee isn't convinced by Solskjaer.
Pogba in, Fellaini out? How Solskjaer's Man Utd could line up ⚽️
Changes afoot at Old Trafford
The departure of Mourinho and arrival of Solskjaer could mean we are about to see the best from Paul Pogba.
But it might spell bad news for Marouane Fellaini.
Click here to see how things could change.
Woodward: Solskjaer can unite Red Devils 🔴
Norwegian charged with bringing team and fans together
Can a team divided by Mourinho be united by Solskjaer? That's the plan.
Molde 'lending' Solskjaer to Man Utd 🤔
Solskjaer is temporarily leaving his role as manager of Norwegian side Molde to guide the fortunes of Manchester United until the end of the 2018-19 season.
Molde, who recently extended Solskjaer's contract until 2021, have released a statement of their own regarding the move, indicating that they are "lending" the former striker to the Red Devils, which means he'll be returning to them in May 2019.
That might be an issue if he happens to do exceptionally well!
CONFIRMED: Man Utd appoint Solskjaer ✅
The former Red Devil replaces Mourinho
So, after a false start last night it's been officially confirmed: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the new Manchester United boss.
Well, temporarily at least.
“Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role," Solskjaer told the club's official website.
"I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club."
United's vice-chairman Ed Woodward hailed the appointment of the "club legend" and is confident that he can "united the players and the fans".
Time will tell!
Man Utd 'writing off' two seasons with interim manager
Darren Fletcher is worried that Manchester United may be "writing off" multiple years by appointing an interim manager.
The former Man Utd midfielder doesn't believe a new manager appointed in the summer will have the time to build a team properly, and that handing the job out to a caretaker does nothing but slow progress.
"Manchester United should never be in this position," Fletcher told BBC Radio 5 live.
"They're almost writing off this season and next season because if they appoint a new manager in the summer he's not going to have much time to look for new players."
Bayern boss Kovac feels sorry for Mourinho
Niko Kovac is among the many managers who have spoken out on Jose Mourinho's sacking.
The Bayern boss has been under fire through a rough first season in the Bundesliga and says he "can feel" the former Manchester United boss' pain.
Emery tells Pochettino to stay at Spurs
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has encouraged Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to reject the advances of Manchester United and stay in north London.
Pochettino is considered one of the top candidates for the Old Trafford post, which was vacated on Tuesday when the club sacked Jose Mourinho.
Read what Emery said about his north London counterpart right here.
What does Sir Alex think of Solskjaer?
The right man for the job?
Nardiello gives his thoughts on Mourinho and Solskjaer
Former Manchester United forward Daniel Nardiello was on Love Sport Radio to discuss the Jose Mourinho sacking and gave his thoughts on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a former team-mate as well.
Here's what he had to say on Mourinho and United's struggles this season: "It's been terrible. I don't think any football fan has actually enjoyed watching what's happened to United this season, let alone United fans. It's been painful to watch at times.
"One of [Pogba or Mourinho] had to go but in all honesty probably both of them had to go. No one person is bigger than the club and even the Instagram post that got sent out today from Paul Pogba just shows there is no common sense, no brain being used and no good advice being sent to him.
"It's a bit of a shambles and it's not a way any player should be behaving at a club. It's really disappointing and I know a lot of Man United fans weren't happy with both Mourinho and Pogba. It beggars belief what has gone on this season."
And on Solskjaer: "I think OGS knows the club inside out because he was there for many years. He's an unbelievable character and such a nice guy that he could steady the ship almost. Laurent Blanc obviously has a wealth of knowledge and played for some of the top teams in Europe.
"I don't know if either would be the long-term view but in the short-term until the end of the season. Then for me it's got to be a young, up-and-coming manager who plays football with an attacking philosophy and he's got to be given time."
Man Utd appear to have confirmed their next manager 🙈
A post on the club's website appears to confirm the man to replace Mourinho
A premature announcement appears to have confirmed that Manchester United have found their next manager.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be the club's new interim manager after the team website posted then rapidly took down a photo on the club's website.
Would this signing have saved Mourinho??
it is doubtful that any one player could have reversed Jose Mourinho's fortunes at Manchester United, but this signing certainly would have helped!
Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed his side rejected a £95 million (€106m/$120m) bid from Manchester United for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
With the amount of times Mourinho brought up the club's lack of defensive reinforcements, could the Senegal's signing have made a difference?
Ferguson consulted throughout process
The Independent has reported that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been consulted throughout the process of sacking Jose Mourinho and finding his replacement.
Ferguson retired in 2013 after 26 years at the helm of the club, winning 13 Premier League titles along the way.
McIlroy believes Solskjaer could earn long-term deal
Former Manchester United star Sammy McIlroy has said that presumed caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could earn a permanent deal if he produces the right results.
Solskjaer is believed to be closing in on a deal to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday.
Though Solskjaer isn't expected to be in the running for the full-time job, McIlroy believes that all could change.
"If this person comes in and does well by taking the club to the end of the season with some fantastic results, maybe with an FA Cup final, win that or get them to the latter stages of the Champions League, you never know what could happen at the end of the season," McIlroy told Love Sport Radio.
Neville accuses Pogba of dancing on Mou's grave
Gary Neville has accused Manchester United star Paul Pogba of dancing on Jose Mourinho's grave following a deleted social media post.
After Mourinho was sacked Pogba posted and quickly deleted a picture of himself smiling with the caption: "'Caption this'... you do one as well!"
The France midfielder has claimed it was a scheduled post, but on Sky Sports, Neville suggested otherwise.
"Mourinho lost his job this morning and Pogba and his people put that Instagram post out." Neville said. "Don't fall for this coincidence, schedule tweet nonsense - it's garbage.
"Do not let him fool you. To dance on the grave of the manager who has just been sacked is out of order."
Man City fans troll Mourinho
Now it's time for Woodward to step aside
After Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday, Goal's Kris Voakes argues that he shouldn't be the only big name to leave Manchester United.
Executive vice-chair Ed Woodward has presided over a difficult period for the Red Devils, and must be held accountable for his role in the club's failures as well.
Read Voakes' take on Woodward's period at the club right here!
Pogba's post was already scheduled
Paul Pogba's social media post in the aftermath of Mourinho's sacking raised eyebrows, but apparently it had already been scheduled.
Confirmed by contact within @adidassoccer: "#Pogba's social media posts were a scheduled event, part of a marketing campaign. Immediately taken down once it became apparent that it could be misconstrued as disrespectful to Manchester United and José Mourinho"— Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 18, 2018
The French midfielder asked his followers to caption a photo of him with a wry smile, saying: "'Caption this'... you do one as well!"
Scholes has been slating Mou for months
One man who will surely be happy about Mourinho's departure is Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.
Scholes, now a pundit at BT Sport, has been slating the manager for some time as the video below shows.
🗣️ "Are they improving? I don't think so."
📅 October
🗣️ "He's embarrassing the club!"
📅 November
🗣️ "If they play against a half decent team, they get beat."
Bravo Pizza Hut 👏🍕
Fan unrest helped lead to Mou's demise
The Times is reporting that fan unhappiness with Man Utd's style of play was a key factor in Mourinho's sacking.
In addition, Mourinho publicly blasting his own players was unsurprisingly a factor in his United demise.
A closer look at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a hero at Old Trafford, but what has he been up to since the end of his playing days?
Now tipped as an option to replace Mourinho, Solskjaer has found success in his native Norway and frustration in a return to the Premier League.
Goal takes a look at the forrmer forward's exploits as both a player and a coach.
Solskjaer reveals Pogba plan... four months ago!
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to be the new interim manager at Man Utd, meaning he will be reunited with Paul Pogba.
The pair worked together when Pogba was coming through the ranks at Old Trafford before Solskjaer departed to manage Molde for the first time.
And back in August, the Norwegian spoke about his time with Pogba and admitted he would build United's current team around the World Cup winner.
"I would [build the team around him], absolutely no doubt. I had him with David [Gray] and Etzaz [Hussain] who is playing for me tomorrow.
"That just shows how far the kid has come. Paul is a fantastic kid so hopefully we can build the team around him and keep him."
Sounds like Solskjaer's appointment could be huge for Pogba going forward - but will he stay beyond the end of the season?
How much is Mourinho's Man Utd payout? 💲
Portuguese to earn millions despite sacking
Jose Mourinho might be gone, but he won't be short of cash for a little while after he received an INSANE amount in his payoff from Manchester United?
But exactly how much has he earned, and how does that compare to David Moyes and Louis van Gaal? Goal has done the hard work for you right here...
The games that defined Man Utd's season
Manchester United have been defying the odds under Mourinho this season, but for the most part it has not been in a good way!
Goal's bettting writer Oliver Lines takes a look back at the five games which have defined their season due to the shocking nature of the results...
Phelan to join Man Utd coaching staff?
There are rumours that Manchester United will announce Mourinho's interim replacement on Tuesday, with former Red Devils striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now the frontrunner for the role.
Reports now claim he will be joined in the Old Trafford dugout by Mike Phelan, who previously worked as assistant manager under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Mourinho sacked by Man Utd - recap
Solari responds to Mourinho rumours
He might have only signed a three-year contract in November, but with Mourinho back on the market, suddenly the pressure is on Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari.
Is he worried? Not really.
"How would I be worried about rumours or speculation about Real Madrid? It happens every day, is just part of our reality," he told a press conference.
Liverpool blow down Mourinho's house
Jose huffed, Jose puffed, but in the end Liverpool blew his house down 🌬️— Goal (@goal) December 18, 2018
Jose sacking inevitable before season started - Carragher
Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's sacking, claiming it was "inevitable" before the season even started.
He cites Mourinho's miserable pre-season press conferences and the lack of summer spending as reasons why United's struggles were always going to happen.
Mourinho is FINISHED at the highest level ❌
Top jobs too big for the not so Special One
Those the thoughts of Goal's Mark Doyle, who believes that Mourinho's time in charge at Manchester United should spell the end of his time as a manager at the very top of the game.
Could Mourinho return to Real Madrid? 🇪🇸
Perez reportedly keen for reunion
While the majority of the speculation today is centred around Jose Mourinho's potential replacement, but few have asked where Mourinho himself will end up next.
Some reports claims Florentino Perez is keen to reunite with him at Real Madrid - but would he be the right man for the Bernabeu?
"[Sacking] is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity," Madrid full-back Marcelo told a press conference ahead of his side's Club World Cup semi-final with Kashima Antlers.
"Not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid, but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club.”
Not exactly a glowing endorsement...
Back to the drawing board for Man Utd...
Mourinho the best Man Utd boss since Fergie - Gerrard 😕
Rangers manager hails sacked coach
It's not really a secret that Jose Mourinho tried to sign Steven Gerrard for Chelsea during his first stint at the helm at Stamford Bridge, and the pair retain a certain respect for one another.
So when questioned about Mourinho's sacking, Rangers boss Gerrard had only positive things to say about the Portuguese.
"He's a winner isn't he, how can I sit here and say anything bad about Jose Mourinho?" he told a press conference.
"He's a serial winner everywhere he has gone. He's been sacked at United but he's won them a couple of trophies. He's done the best job since Alex Ferguson left."
The best job since Fergie? Probably, but there's not much competition, is there?!
Was this the moment Mourinho was finished at Man Utd?
Klopp hails 'outstanding manager' Mourinho
Jurgen Klopp can claim to be the manager who put the final nail in Jose Mourinho's Manchester United coffin following Sunday's result at Anfield.
The Liverpool boss, however, was not in the gloating mood in his press conference today:
"He's a very competitive guy, very ambitious, unbelievably successful and I can imagine the last few months were not a joy, especially for him," he told reporters.
"Nobody can take away all the things he won. He's an outstanding manager."
'Man Utd picked weird time to fix Mourinho mistake'
The Manchester United talking heads keep on coming...
Lee Sharpe is up next and he believes that United have chosen a "weird time" to sack Mourinho, though he believes the decision to hire him in the first place was a mistake.
Evra slams 'playground' coverage of Man Utd
Yet another former Old Trafford favourite has been offering their opinion of the whole Jose Mourinho saga, with Patrice Evra weighing into the debate.
And the lovable left-back is unhappy with how much coverage the Mourinho vs Pogba debate has been getting in the last few weeks.
Safe to say he doesn't love this game!
Still happy about that UCL draw, PSG?
Paris Saint-Germain would have been forgiven for celebrating when they pulled Manchester United out of the hat in Monday's Champions League last 16 draw given the two teams' respective form.
But with Mourinho now gone, does the balance of power now swing back towards Old Trafford?
Whether it does or not, safe to say Omar Momani's latest cartoon went out of date very quickly!
Man Utd legends react to Mourinho sacking
Rio Ferdinand & Louis Saha are the latest to share their views on the day's big news out of Old Trafford...
Man Utd rule out internal interim appointment
Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes has been busy working away all morning and can confirm the new interim manager will not come from within the club.
That rules out Michael Carrick or Nicky Butt taking the role, meaning we are likely to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Laurent Blanc take the reins until the end of the season.
Pochettino responds to Mourinho sacking 👀
Spurs boss linked with Old Trafford hotseat
Another press conference is taking place in London, and this one is particularly pertinent to the situation...
Mauricio Pochettino is one of the main candidates to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis come the summer, and he has been speaking to the media about the potential of him swapping north London for the north west:
"I want to see my best wishes to [Mourinho]," he said. "I am so sorry,
"I know him well, and it's sad news. It's not my business what happens at another club, I just want to send my best wishes to Jose.
On the reports he could replace Mourinho, he added: "In five years here a lot of rumours have happened and I respect a lot the opinion of everyone.
"A lot of rumours happen, but it's not my business what has happened. I want to deliver my best show at this football club."
Cleared that one up then...
Solskjaer emerges as interim candidate 🇳🇴
Ex-Red Devils forward reportedly being considered
If you put some of your hard-earned cash on Laurent Blanc taking interim charge of Manchester United, we might have some bad news for you.
While it seems Blanc is in the frame, another former United player has now emerged as a candidate in the shape of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!
A supersub as a player, is he the man to step in and save their season given his results as a manager?
Farewell the Special One - come in the Chosen One?!
Zola backs Mourinho to get another job
Given the midweek games in England this week there are a handful of press conferences today, the first of which is taking place at Jose Mourinho's former club, Chelsea.
Assistant coach Gianfranco Zola is facing the media, and unsurprisingly Mourinho was a main topic of conversation.
"It's never pleasant to see a coach being dismissed from a job, especially someone like Jose who has won so much in the game and so much for this club.
"I want to wish him all the best. I'm sure he will soon have another adventure somewhere else."
But where will Jose go next? Can he get another job at the very top of the game?
McClair calls for more Man Utd departures
Jose Mourinho is gone, but was he totally to blame for all the issues affecting Manchester United?
One former Red Devils suggests not...
So... about that Mendes statement?
🗓️ December 7, 2018: "There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him." - Jorge Mendes
🗓️ December 18, 2018: You know the rest!
And now the jokes begin...
The stats behind Mourinho's sacking
- Man Utd's return of 26 points from 17 matches means this is their worst start to a league season in 28 years!
- In the whole of the 2017-18 Premier League season, United conceded 28 goals. They have already conceded 29 this season!
- That is also the most they have conceded at this stage of the season since the 1962-63 campaign!
What now for Fellaini?!
Won't someone think of Jose's favourite impact substitute?!
Zidane the bookies' favourite to replace Mourinho 🤑
Ex-Real Madrid boss in the frame
Fancy a flutter on the identity of the next permanent Manchester United boss?
Well, Zinedine Zidane is the early favourite to take the role in the summer - would he be the right man?
Pogba "reacts" to Mourinho sacking 📸
Midfielder posts cryptic Instagram photo
It's unlikely we will hear any direct quotes out of the Manchester United dressing room for a few days in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking, but Paul Pogba has already got tongues wagging with his latest social media post.
The World Cup winner took to Instagram just minutes after Mourinho's sacking was announced with a photo of himself looking somewhat smug with a the caption 'Caption This'.
The post was rather swiftly deleted, and given the image was taken from an Adidas photoshoot with hashtags related to the brand, it may well have been an ill-timed scheduled post.
On the other hand, it may well have been a final farewell to Mourinho from the player he reportedly clashed with the most.
Check it out right here and make your own mind up...
Good riddance! Toxic Mourinho won't be missed ☠️
Man Utd sacking not a moment too soon
Those the sentiments of Goal's Chief Correspondent, Peter Staunton, who has given his thoughts on the big breaking news of the day.
Read Peter's full take on Mourinho and why he had to go right here!
Neville calls for Pochettino to replace Mourinho
Never shy in offering an opinion, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has already made his choice for the next man to take the reins at Old Trafford - Mauricio Pochettino.
It would certainly be a popular move with a number of United fans, with Pochettino's work with both Southampton and Tottenham having caught the eye of a number of major European clubs.
Read Neville's full quotes right here!
'The Sacked One!' - Man Utd fans react
It's safe to say that despite Man Utd's poor form, the news of Mourinho's demise caught the whole footballing world a little by surprise.
However, it didn't take long for the reactions from United fans and the wider footballing community to have their say on the matter.
Blanc in the frame for interim role 🇫🇷
Ex-PSG boss reportedly being lined up
And while Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board sound out potential permanent successors to Mourinho, an interim coach needs to be found to lead them through the remainder of this season.
Contrary to earlier reports it seems former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who joined Mourinho's coaching staff this season, will not be taking the role.
And it has now emerged in the British media that ex-Red Devils defender Laurent Blanc, who previously managed Laurent Blanc, is being lined up to take the role ahead of Saturday's clash with Cardiff City.
Who will replace Mourinho at Man Utd? 🤷
Zidane & Pochettino in the frame
So now Mourinho has gone, the search begins for the fourth permanent Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.
But who could be tempted to take over what is becoming something of a poisoned chalice at Old Trafford?
Three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane is the current favourite while Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a man many fans have been calling for.
Goal's Mark Doyle breaks down their chances and the rest of the candidates right here!
Gap between Man Utd & the best embarassing
Those the thoughts of Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes following the Red Devils' defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.
United took just six shots to Liverpool's 36 at Anfield, and the 3-1 defeat seems to have been the final straw for the United board.
Check out Kris' take on the sorry showing on Merseyside right here!
Meanwhile at Carrington...
Mourinho sacked: The full statement 📝
How Man Utd broke the news
"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," a club statement on Tuesday morning read.
"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.
"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."
Man Utd sack Jose Mourinho! 🔴
Red Devils part ways with ex-Chelsea boss
And so it's happened!
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United after two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table - 11 points off fourth and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool - and so the club have acted now to try and salvage their season.
But is it the right decision? Who can they get to replace him? And what now for Jose? Stick with Goal for all the latest!