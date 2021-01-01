Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha: Diego Mauricio stars as Juggernauts humble Yellow Army

FULL TIME!
Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha
Odisha registered their first win of the season as they outclassed Kerala Blasters 4-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Jordan Murray (7') had put Kerala in front but Jeakson Singh's own goal (22') brought Odisha back in the game. Steven Taylor (42') then handed the away side the lead just before half time. Odisha went on complete rampage in the second half as Diego Mauricio (50', 60') scored a brace to seal the fate of the game.Gary Hooper scored consolation goal in the 79th minute.
92' Odisha - Substitution
91' Drama inside the Odisha box
82' Odisha - Substitution
79' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha
Hooper pulls one back for KeralaJordan Murray receives a pass on the right flank and goes down after a tackle from Gaurav Bora but quickly recovers and squares the ball inside the box for Hooper who takes a touch and finds the back of the net.
75' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
65' Diego Maurico's header saved by Albino
63' Arshdeep pulls off a stunning save!
60' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-4 Odisha
Mauricio scores again!Diego Mauricio receives a ball on the flank and cuts in before beating Prasanth K and Bakary Kone comfortably and finds the back of the net with a stunning shot from the edge of the box.
59' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
Odisha all over the park
50' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-3 Odisha
Mauricio scores Odisha's third goalJacob Tratts forwards a pass to Jerry who immediately lobs it towards Diego Mauricio who enters the box and finds the back of the net.
47' Jerry misses a sitter!
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
Kerala Blasters 1-2 OdishaOdisha are in the lead at half time for the first time this season. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
47' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
42' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-2 Odisha
Steven Taylor puts Odisha in frontThe Odisha gives his side the lead. Jerry Mawihmingthanga curls in a free-kick inside the box and an unmarked Taylor pushes the ball into the net. Blasters defence caught napping.
34' Albino stops Mauricio's shot!
Cooling break!
26' Chance for Kerala Blasters
22' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-1 Odisha
Jeakson's own goal brings Odisha back in the gameJerry Mawihmingthanga lobs the ball over a Kerala Blasters player and finds Mauricio who easily beat Abdul Hakku near the left edge of the box and tries to square the ball in the middle but it takes deflection of Jeakson's leg and goes into the goal. Game on.
14' Arshdeep stops Vicente Gomez's venomous shot
Another horror start for Odisha
7' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-0 Odisha
Jordan Murray gives Kerala the leadRahul KP meets a long ball inside the Odisha box and and tries to head it in but Arshdeep stops it first time but Murray picks up the rebound ball and finds the back of the net. The Australian was left unmarked inside the box.
5' Murray goes for goal from distance
KICK-OFF!
A late change in Odisha XI
Clash of the bottom two teams
KBFC need their heading prowess to work tonight
One changed in Odisha XI
Kibu Vicuna makes two changes
Team News!
Kibu fields an all-Indian backline
