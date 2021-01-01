Live Blog

Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha: Diego Mauricio stars as Juggernauts humble Yellow Army

A brace from Diego Mauricio inspired Odisha to pick up their maiden win of the season against Kerala Blasters...

FULL TIME!

2021-01-07T15:52:47Z

Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha

Odisha registered their first win of the season as they outclassed Kerala Blasters 4-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Jordan Murray (7') had put Kerala in front but Jeakson Singh's own goal (22') brought Odisha back in the game. Steven Taylor (42') then handed the away side the lead just before half time. Odisha went on complete rampage in the second half as Diego Mauricio (50', 60') scored a brace to seal the fate of the game.Gary Hooper scored consolation goal in the 79th minute.

92' Odisha - Substitution

2021-01-07T15:51:11Z

Mohammed Sajid Dhot IN Diego Mauricio OUT.

91' Drama inside the Odisha box

2021-01-07T15:50:05Z

Rohit Kumar attempts a header from a curling corner but the ball hits the crossbar. Puitea takes a shot from the rebound ball but it goes just wide!

82' Odisha - Substitution

2021-01-07T15:41:01Z

Marcelinho IN Daniel Lahimpuia OUT.

79' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 2-4 Odisha

2021-01-07T15:38:28Z

Hooper pulls one back for Kerala

Jordan Murray receives a pass on the right flank and goes down after a tackle from Gaurav Bora but quickly recovers and squares the ball inside the box for Hooper who takes a touch and finds the back of the net.
75' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-07T15:34:15Z

Puitea and Rohit Kumar IN Jeakson Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad OUT.

65' Diego Maurico's header saved by Albino

2021-01-07T15:24:09Z

Diego Mauricio attempts a header from a corner but Albino manages to get his fingertips to the ball as it then hits the crossbar and comes back.

63' Arshdeep pulls off a stunning save!

2021-01-07T15:22:10Z

Facundo Pereyra attempts a long-range shot but Arshdeep pulls off a quality save and parries the ball out.

60' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-4 Odisha

2021-01-07T15:19:55Z

Mauricio scores again!

Diego Mauricio receives a ball on the flank and cuts in before beating Prasanth K and Bakary Kone comfortably and finds the back of the net with a stunning shot from the edge of the box.
59' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-07T15:18:10Z

Gary Hooper and Prasanth K IN Rahul KP and Sandeep Singh OUT.

Odisha all over the park

2021-01-07T15:16:34Z

It has been all Odisha so far in the second half as Kerala Blasters look helpless in every front.

50' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-3 Odisha

2021-01-07T15:09:45Z

Mauricio scores Odisha's third goal

Jacob Tratts forwards a pass to Jerry who immediately lobs it towards Diego Mauricio who enters the box and finds the back of the net.
47' Jerry misses a sitter!

2021-01-07T15:06:31Z

Nandha wins a ball in the midfield and finds Mauricio at the edge of the box with a pass. Mauricio quickly lays off for Jerry inside the box who takes a shot but it sails over the crossbar.

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-07T15:04:03Z

The Second half is underway! Can Kerala Blasters come back in this half?

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-07T14:49:02Z

Kerala Blasters 1-2 Odisha

Odisha are in the lead at half time for the first time this season. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
47' Kerala Blasters - Substitution

2021-01-07T14:48:17Z

Bakary Kone IN Nishu Kumar OUT. The full-back limps out of the ground with an injury.

42' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-2 Odisha

2021-01-07T14:43:41Z

Steven Taylor puts Odisha in front

The Odisha gives his side the lead. Jerry Mawihmingthanga curls in a free-kick inside the box and an unmarked Taylor pushes the ball into the net. Blasters defence caught napping.
34' Albino stops Mauricio's shot!

2021-01-07T14:35:41Z

Albino Gomes stops a sure goal as Mauricio follows a lobbed pass inside the box and tries to score past the Kerala custodian. Top work by Albino.

Cooling break!

2021-01-07T14:28:13Z

The game has suddenly opened up after Mauricio's equaliser. Will wee see another goal in this half?

26' Chance for Kerala Blasters

2021-01-07T14:27:21Z

Arshdeep Singh pulls off a quality save and deny Rahul KP from scoring who cuts in from the right side and takes a shot which gets deflected off a Odisha player.

22' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-1 Odisha

2021-01-07T14:24:18Z

Jeakson's own goal brings Odisha back in the game

Jerry Mawihmingthanga lobs the ball over a Kerala Blasters player and finds Mauricio who easily beat Abdul Hakku near the left edge of the box and tries to square the ball in the middle but it takes deflection of Jeakson's leg and goes into the goal. Game on.
14' Arshdeep stops Vicente Gomez's venomous shot

2021-01-07T14:15:53Z

Vicente Gomez attempts a lethal long-range shot from distance but Arshdeep manages to parry the ball away.

Another horror start for Odisha

2021-01-07T14:13:31Z

The Juggernauts get off to yet another poor start as Kerala Blasters take an early lead.

7' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-0 Odisha

2021-01-07T14:09:19Z

Jordan Murray gives Kerala the lead

Rahul KP meets a long ball inside the Odisha box and and tries to head it in but Arshdeep stops it first time but Murray picks up the rebound ball and finds the back of the net. The Australian was left unmarked inside the box.
5' Murray goes for goal from distance

2021-01-07T14:06:05Z

Jordan picks up a pass from Sahal and makes space for himself before unleashing a shot but it is too weak to create any trouble for Arshdeep.

A late change in Odisha XI

2021-01-07T13:52:59Z

Daniel Lalhimpuia comes in as a late replacement for Manuel Onwu in the Odisha starting lineup.

Clash of the bottom two teams

2021-01-07T13:35:58Z

Odisha FC have not won a single game yet this season and will hope to register their first win tonight against Kerala Blasters who themselves are struggling. Both teams are languishing at the bottom half of the league table.

One changed in Odisha XI

2021-01-07T13:33:45Z

After four matches, Stuart Baxter finally makes a change in the Odisha lineup. Nandhakumar Sekar returns to the starting eleven replacing Shubham Sarangi.

Kibu Vicuna makes two changes

2021-01-07T13:32:21Z

Abdul Hakku returns to the Kerala Blasters lineup replacing Costa Nhamoinesu and Rahul KP comes in place of Puitea.

2021-01-07T13:13:44Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.