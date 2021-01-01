Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Kerala Blasters take on league leaders Mumbai City in an ISL clash...

Updated
Comments (0)
Adam Le Fondre, Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
ISL

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-03T14:03:37Z

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City

The game is underway at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

Recap

2021-02-03T13:56:38Z

The Islanders suffered a defeat against NorthEast United in their last game and that ended their record-setting 12-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters threw away a two-goal lead to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game to allow the Mariners to register a late 3-2 comeback win. 

Best vs worst

2021-02-03T13:55:04Z

Mumbai City have scored 20 goals from 14 games so far - joint-highest by a team this season. Kerala Blasters have conceded 25 goals from 15 games and have the worst defence in the league this season. 

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City

2021-02-03T13:24:27Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.