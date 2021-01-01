Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

KICK-OFF!
2021-02-03T14:03:37Z
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai CityThe game is underway at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.
Recap
2021-02-03T13:56:38Z
The Islanders suffered a defeat against NorthEast United in their last game and that ended their record-setting 12-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters threw away a two-goal lead to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game to allow the Mariners to register a late 3-2 comeback win.
Best vs worst
2021-02-03T13:55:04Z
Mumbai City have scored 20 goals from 14 games so far - joint-highest by a team this season. Kerala Blasters have conceded 25 goals from 15 games and have the worst defence in the league this season.
Team news!
2021-02-03T13:26:01Z
Hooper benched, Goddard starts
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City - Team news IN.#ISL #KBFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/4NKjiki2wc— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 3, 2021
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
2021-02-03T13:24:27Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.