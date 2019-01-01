January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Tottenham eye shock move for West Ham's Carroll

Ligue 1 side agree to striker's wage demands

Marseille are confident of wrapping up the signing of Mario Balotelli in the next few days, according to L'Equipe.

The Italy international came close to joining Marseille from Nice before the season started, but the move broke down.

The two parties have maintained contact and a lot of progress was made in the latest round of negotiations. Marseille look set to meet the striker's wage demands and are confident of sealing a deal this month.