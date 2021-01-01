Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United LIVE - Follow ISL in real time...

7 - What a chance for NorthEast!
2021-01-17T11:38:03Z
Sylla collects a pass on the left flank, twists and turns before release Gallego into the box down the same flak. He gets to the byline and fires a cross into the box but there are no teammates in the centre to guide it into the net.
3 - Messy start
2021-01-17T11:34:31Z
VP Suhair gets the ball on the right flank and looks confused for a bit about which direction to go in. He cuts the ball back and tries to deliver a cross into the box but full-back Ricky blocks it.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-17T11:32:18Z
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast UnitedCan NorthEast United end their winless run under interim coach Khalid Jamil?
Where are the Indian scorers?
2021-01-17T11:24:57Z
Both Jamshedpur and NorthEast United have had one Indian goalscorer each this season. Aniket Jadhav scored a wonderful goal for the former and Rochharzela got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders. Others, it is time to step up.
Valskis leads Jamshedpur
2021-01-17T11:20:08Z
Nerijus Valskis has scored 8 out of the 12 goals his team has scored this season. While it's great that their striker is scoring goals, the Men of Steel need more goalscorers. Centre-back Stephen Eze has also been amongst the goals but where are the others?
Team News
2021-01-17T11:12:22Z
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Big game for NorthEast United
2021-01-17T11:08:42Z
NorthEast United sacked their head coach Gerard Nus following a seven-game winless run that included four draws and three defeats. They were off to a promising start this season but have lost their way at the halfway stage.