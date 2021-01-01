Live Blog

Jamshedpur 0-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Under pressure Kerala Blasters take on Jamshedpur...

16' Gary Hooper's shot goes above crossbar!

2021-01-10T14:16:49Z

Murray takes advantage of Hartley's sloppy defending and makes a run down the right flank before squaring the ball inside the box for Hooper but the former Norwich City striker's first time shot sails above the crossbar.

12' Jordan Murray misses a sitter!

2021-01-10T14:12:07Z

Gary Hooper does well to make space for himself in the middle of the park and forwards a through ball for Jordan Murray who is one on one with Rehenesh but he blasts the ball above crossbar.

3' Aniket hits the post!

2021-01-10T14:03:47Z

Valskis sends a forward pass to Mobashir on the right edge of the box who squares the ball in the middle for Aniket. The youngster takes a first time shot which gets deflected off a Kerala defender and hits the second post. Unlucky.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-10T13:59:51Z

Jamshedpur get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Three changes in the KBFC lineup

2021-01-10T13:09:54Z

Kibu Vicuna brings in three changes in the Kerala Blasters lineup after their humiliating defeat against Odisha FC in their last match. Gary Hooper stars alongside Jordan Murray upfront replacing Rahul KP and Lalruatthara and Costa Nhamoinesu replace Nishu Kumar and Abdul Hakku in the backline.

One changes in JFC lineup

2021-01-10T13:09:06Z

Owen Coyle just makes one change in Jamshedpur's winning combination. Joyner Lourenco replaces Laldinliana Renthlei in the right-back position.