Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City: Bipin Singh stars as the Islanders register a dominant win

FULL TIME!
Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City
Mumbai City extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they outclassed Bengaluru FC 3-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday.
The Islanders took a two-goal lead within 15 minutes of the match as Mourtada Fall (9') and Bipin Singh (15') were on target. Bengaluru pulled one back in the 79th minute via Sunil Chhetri's penalty goal but Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the final goal of the match in the 84th minute to seal the fate of the game.
Added time: 4 minutes.
87' Mumbai City - Substitution
86' Ahmed Jahouh sent off
84' GOAL! Bengaluru 1-3 Mumbai City
Ogbeche scores Mumbai's thirdAn absolute howler from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Goddard curls in a corner and Ogbeche connects his head to the ball. Sandhu initially collects the ball but fumbles as it takes a drop and goes inside the goal.
82' Ogbeche's header hits the post!
79' GOAL! Bengaluru 1-2 Mumbai City
Chhetri scores from the penalty spotSunil Chhetri reduces the gap by scoring from the penalty spot. Game on.
77' Penalty! Cleiton earns penalty for Bengaluru
75' Mumbai City - Substitution
70' Gurpreet stops Rowllin's shot
66' Mumbai City - Substitution
58' Bengaluru - Substitution
Mumbai maintaining possession.
Bengaluru - Substitutions
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME: Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City
Added time: 2 minutes.
41' Amrinder stops Cleiton's free-kick!
35' Offense vs Defense so far
Cooling break!
Mourtada Fall. What a player!
10 - @MumbaiCityFC defender Mourtada Fall has scored 10 goals in the @IndSuperLeague, all of them have been scored with his head. He is one away from equalling @bengalurufc captain @chetrisunil11 record of 11 headed goals in the #ISL. Outstanding. #BFCMCFC #LetsFootball— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 5, 2021
20' Mumbai all over pitch!
15' Bengaluru 0-2 Mumbai City
Bipin Singh doubles the leadA well-orchestrated move from Mumbai sees Mandar Rao Dessai sending a curling pin-point cross for Bipin who taps the ball into the net. Mumbai on fire.
10' Chance for Le Fondre!
9' Bengaluru 0-1 Mumbai City
Mourtada gives Mumbai the leadBipin Singh floats in a corner in the far post which Santana keeps in play with his head and guides it towards Fall in the air and the Mumbai defender heads the ball into the net.
8' Chance for Mumbai!
2' Deshorn squanders an easy chance
KICK-OFF!
Mumbai City Juggernaut
Jahouh the orchestrator
88 - @MumbaiCityFC midfielder Ahmed Jahouh averages 88 touches per game after MD9 in this campaign of the @IndSuperLeague, the most for any player. Orchestrator. #ISL #LetsFootball #BFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/UiuCcS3wp2— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 5, 2021
Mumbai are Bengaluru's bogey side
Sergio Lobera has a point to prove
Team news!
Mumbai unchanged, Opseth and Brown starts for Blues
Bengaluru 🆚 Mumbai City - Team news!#BFCMCFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/EZChEhyWI4— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 5, 2021