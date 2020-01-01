Live Blog

Kerala Blasters 1-1 East Bengal: Jeakson Singh earns Yellow Army a point

A late equaliser from Jeakson Singh earned Kerala Blasters a draw against East Bengal...

Full time: Kerala Blasters 1-1 East Bengal

2020-12-20T16:01:24Z

Jeakson strike ensures Kerala Blasters a point

A  goal from Jeakson Singh in the dying moments of the match earned Kerala Blasters a draw against East Bengal in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Sunday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Bakary Kone had put the ball into his own net in the 13th minute to give East Bengal the lead. But Jeakson ensured at least a point for the men in yellow as he scored from Sahal Abdul Samad's cross in the 95th minute.

Kerala Blasters had more possession of the game and dominated proceedings but the early goal had rejuvenated East Bengal. The Red and Golds looked a much improved side and the defense looked solid under Danny Fox's leadership. 

Kibu Vicuna's side attacked relentlessly in the second half and created numerous chances and ultimately managed to breach the Red and Golds backline the dying minutes of the game. 

East Bengal moved up to the 10th position on the league table with 2 points from six games while Kerala Blasters remained on the ninth place with three points from six outings.

95' GOALL! Kerala Blasters equalises

2020-12-20T15:55:32Z

Jeakson scores a late equaliser!

Sahal receives a corner on the right edge of the box and floats in a cross and Jeakson Singh heads the ball into the net.

Added time: 6 minutes.

2020-12-20T15:51:02Z

Kerala Blasters have six minutes to restore parity. They are going all guns Blazing.

87' Albino denies Maghoma from scoring!

2020-12-20T15:48:05Z

Pilkington finds Steinmann inside the box who in turn squares it to Maghoma. The Congolese tries to curl the ball in but Albino parries the ball away.

84' East Bengal - Substitution.

2020-12-20T15:44:40Z

Wahengbam Angousana replaces Mohammed Rafique.

83' Pereyra's free-kick goes high!

2020-12-20T15:43:47Z

Facundo Pereyra's left-footed free-kick goes just above the crossbar. Relief for East Bengal.

83' Free-kick to Kerala at the edge of the box.

2020-12-20T15:42:06Z

Jordan Murray earns a crucial free-kick after he goes down right at the edge of the box.

78' Play resumes.

2020-12-20T15:38:25Z

Final 12 minutes of regulation time left.

76' Second cooling break.

2020-12-20T15:36:49Z

Time running out for Kerala Blasters. Can they come back in the match?

71' Lucky escape for East Bengal!

2020-12-20T15:31:48Z

Debjit Majumder makes a stunning save to deny Jordan Murray from scoring. Danny Fox heads a long Kerala Blasters ball inisde the box as Debjit comes out of his line. Sahal heads the rebound ball towards Murray who takes a touch and pulls the trigger but Debjit does well to come back to his position and parry the ball away.

69' East Bengal substitution.

2020-12-20T15:30:11Z

Yumanm Gopi makes his debut replacing another debutant Tomba Singh.

66' Sahal's shot goes above the crossbar!

2020-12-20T15:26:21Z

Nishu sends a low cross inside the box from the right flank and Samad takes a touch before taking a shot at goal but it sails over the crossbar!

62' Chance for Rafique!

2020-12-20T15:22:48Z

Steinmann finds Rafique inside the box who tries to find the back of the net with a powerful shot but Albino does well to parry the ball away from near post.

58' Bakary Kone booked.

2020-12-20T15:19:30Z

The Kerala Blasters defender brings down Pilkington on the left flank with a tackle which seemd a clean one but referee gives a free-kick to East Bengal and shows yellow card to the defender. Kibu Vicuna furious with the decision.

51' Bakary Kone's header goes wide!

2020-12-20T15:11:58Z

Facundo Pereyra curls in a pin-point corner and Bakary Kone rises high to connect his head to the ball but it goes just wide!

Kibu makes 3 changes!

2020-12-20T15:09:47Z

Jordan Murray, Sahal Abdul Samad and Jeakson Singh replace Gary Hooper, Rohit Kumar and Seityasen Singh.

Second half!

2020-12-20T15:06:13Z

The second half is underway.

Half time: Kerala Blasters 0-1 East Bengal.

2020-12-20T14:50:01Z

Bakary Kone own goals keeps East Bengal in front after first 45 minutes.

Added time: 3 minutes.

2020-12-20T14:47:31Z

East Bengal will hope to maintain their lead before the half time whistle.

38' End to end action!

2020-12-20T14:39:36Z

Rafique almost got at the end of Pilkington's through ball inside the box but fails to control the ball. Seityasen attempts a header on the other end but fails to beat Debjit.

33' Game resumes.

2020-12-20T14:34:11Z

Can Kerala Blasters manage to score an equaliser before half time?

31' Cooling break!

2020-12-20T14:32:07Z

The teams take a break after an intense half an hour of football.

30' Jessel Carneiro's long-ranger sails above the crossbar!

2020-12-20T14:31:32Z

The left-back of Kerala Blasters attempts a first-time shot from the edge of the box and it goes just above the crossbar.

27' Chance for East Bengal!

2020-12-20T14:28:56Z

Albino Gomes' poor goal-kick gets intercepted by Tomba who switches play to the right to Rafique. Rafique tries to keep a low corner and it gets deflected off a Kerala player and Albino fumbles while collecting the ball. But Vicente Gomez does well to clear the danger in the end.

24' A long-ranger from Gomez!

2020-12-20T14:26:06Z

Vicente Gomez attempts a long-range shot from distance but it sails above the crossbar!

16' Pilkington comes close to doubling the lead!

2020-12-20T14:17:13Z

A through ball from Maghoma finds Pilkington inside the box who takes a shot but it gets deflected off a Kerala Blasters defender for a corner.

13' GOALL!! East Bengal take the lead!

2020-12-20T14:15:02Z

Bakary Kone scores an own goal.

Mohammed Rafique follows a through ball from Maghoma and enters the box and squares it for Pilkington to score but Bakary Kone, in an attempt to intercept, pushes the ball into his own net.
13' Rahul KP picks up a booking.

2020-12-20T14:14:14Z

The Kerala Blasters winger has been given a yellow card for a poor challenge on Surchandra on the left flank.

11' Costa comes close to score!

2020-12-20T14:12:22Z

The Zimbabwean defender attempts a header from Facundo's curling corner but it goes just above the crossbar! Debji comes out of his line and misses the flight completely.

9' Tomba attempts a long-ranger!

2020-12-20T14:10:28Z

Debutant Tomba Singh attempts a long-range shot from distance and keeps it on target but credit to Albino who stops the shot. Pilkington tries to win the rebound ball but goes down inside the box after a clash with Nishu. The English attackers appeals for a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise.

Kerala Blasters keeping possession.

2020-12-20T14:08:57Z

Kibu Vicuna's side have had more possession so far in the game but is unable to penetrate in the attacking third.

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-20T14:00:24Z

East Bengal gets us underway!

East Bengal defeated Kerala Blasters in pre-season.

2020-12-20T13:54:35Z

The only pre-season match East Bengal played this year was against Kerala Blasters 3-1. That should give Fowler's men some confidence ahead of the big clash.

Kibu Vicuna unbeaten against East Bengal!

2020-12-20T13:38:34Z

Kerala Blasters manager Kibu Vicuna has never lost a match against East Bengal. While managing Mohun Bagan last season, the Spaniard had faced the Red and Golds twice, once in Calcutta Football League (CFL) and the second time in the I-League. While Bagan played a goalless draw in CFL derby, the I-League went in favour of them as Mohun Bagan defeated their rivals 2-1. Blasters fans will hope Vicuna's record against the Red and Golds remain unscathed.

Norwich City reunion!

2020-12-20T13:34:46Z

Old mates Anthony Pilkington and Gary Hooper come face to face tonight in Bambolim. The two English players had played together at Norwich City during the 2013-14 season in the Premier League. 
Anthony Pilkington, Gary Hooper

Danny Fox returns, Bikash Jairu starts for East Bengal.

2020-12-20T13:31:32Z

In search of the first win of the season, Robbie Fowler has once again made changes in the lineup. Scoring goals has been a big headache for the Red and Golds and thus Anthony Pilkington will start as a lone striker. Bikash Jairu replaces underperforing Narayan Das in the left wing-back role whil Surchandra Singh returns in the lineup and will starts as right wing-back. The best news for the Kolkata club, though, is the return of captain Danny Fox who was sideline with an injury after the Mumbai City game. Fowler would hope that the former Southampton defender will bring the much needed solidity in the Red and Golds backline.

Kibu Vicuna returns to one-striker policy!

2020-12-20T13:28:00Z

Kerala Blasters manager Kibu Vicuna had started both Gary Hooper and Jordan Murray against Bengaluru FC in their last match but it did not work well as they were humiliated by their rivals. So the Spanish striker is back to his one striker policy with Murray on the bench. Defender Costa Nhamoinesu also returns into the lineup in place Lalruatthara who had an horror outing against the Blues.

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal!

2020-12-20T13:25:20Z

Two of the most supported clubs in India are yet to register a win this season in the ISL. While Kerala Blasters have managed just two draws, East Bengal have only a point from their first five matches. Goes without saying, both teams will be eager to get all three points.