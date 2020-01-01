Kerala Blasters 1-1 East Bengal: Jeakson Singh earns Yellow Army a point

Jeakson strike ensures Kerala Blasters a point

A goal from Jeakson Singh in the dying moments of the match earned a draw against in an (ISL) clash on Sunday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Bakary Kone had put the ball into his own net in the 13th minute to give East Bengal the lead. But Jeakson ensured at least a point for the men in yellow as he scored from Sahal Abdul Samad's cross in the 95th minute.

Kerala Blasters had more possession of the game and dominated proceedings but the early goal had rejuvenated East Bengal. The Red and Golds looked a much improved side and the defense looked solid under Danny Fox's leadership.

Kibu Vicuna's side attacked relentlessly in the second half and created numerous chances and ultimately managed to breach the Red and Golds backline the dying minutes of the game.

East Bengal moved up to the 10th position on the league table with 2 points from six games while Kerala Blasters remained on the ninth place with three points from six outings.