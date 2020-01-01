ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru LIVE: David Williams scores a stunner

ATK Mohun Bagan in the driver's seat.
Antonio Habas' side has shown complete domination in the first half so far and are rightly in front. Bengaluru have hardly managed to penetrate in their attacking third.
33' Goalll! David Williams scores the opening goal.
Williams gives Mohun Bagan the lead.Oh my god! What a hit David Williams. The Australian forward cuts in from the left, goes past two Bengaluru players and takes a shot from the edge of the box which goes straight into the goal.
30' Cooling break.
The teams go into a short break after 30 minutes of intense action.
26' ATK Mohun Bagan dominating.
The Green and Maroons looked a changed side tonight as they are commanding proceedings and creating more chances so far in the match.
22' Manvir comes close!
Bose picks up a pass from Tiri on the left flank and keeps a low pass inside the box and Manvir goes for the goal first-time but in the end Gurpreet collects the ball comfortably. Poor attempts by the Mohun Bagan striker.
19' Paartalu's header on target.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu sends a long ball from near the centre circle which Paartalu meets inside the box and attempts a first-time header but the ball goes straight to Arindam. First proper chance for the Blues in the match.
16' Krishna comes close to scoring!
David Williams lobs a through ball for Krishna inside the box who receives the ball perfectly but fails to control thereafter as Juanan does well to cover him and blocks Krishna's shot.
11' First chance for ATK Mohun Bagan.
Edu Garcia picks up a pass from Roy Krishna on the left edge of the box and squares it in the middle for Manvir but Rahul Bheke intercepts the ball and clears first-time.
6' David Williams' header goes above crossbar.
Edu Garcia sends a curling free-kick inside the box and David Williams rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar. The offside flag is also raised against the Australian.
5' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan.
Juanan brings down Roy Krishna as the Fijian tries to make a run down the right flank. The Spanish defender booked for his challenge.
KICK-OFF!
Bengaluru FC get us underway,
BFC unbeaten in their last two matches against MB
The last time these two sides came face to face was in the semifinal of the Super Cup in 2018 in Bhubaneswar were the Blues came back from behind to beat Mohun Bagan 4-2. Before that the two teams faced each other in the final of Federation Cup 2017 in Cuttack where the Blues once again defeated the Kolkata giants 2-0.
Old rivals meet again.
The rivalry between the two clubs dates back to their I-League days. The Blues and the Green and Maroons have fought memorable battles in the past but the most memorable clash, especially for the Kolkata club has to be the final matchday of the I-League 2014-15 season in Bengaluru were Mohun Bagan scored a last-minute goal and held the Blues to a 1-1 draw and clinched the title.
Three changes in Bengaluru XI, One in ATK Mohun Bagan
Carles Cuadrat makes three changes in the Bengaluru lineup from their last game. Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown comes in place Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam and Kristian Opseth. Bheke slots in the left-back position replacing Kuruniyan who is out of action with injury.
Antonio Habas, on the other hand, makes just one change in ATK Mohun Bagan's winning combination as Edu Garcia replaces Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park.
Team news!
Edu Garcia starts, Udanta back in starting XI.
Here's how ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC are lining up 🤜🤛— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 21, 2020
Predictions?#ISL #ATKMBBFC pic.twitter.com/LkJoSgfq08
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
In a top of the table clash, old foes Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns for the first time in ISL. Follow the big-ticket ISL clash in real time with Goal.