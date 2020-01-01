Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru LIVE: David Williams scores a stunner

The Australian forward hands ATK Mohun Bagan the lead with a stunning strike...

ATK Mohun Bagan in the driver's seat.

2020-12-21T14:43:18Z

Antonio Habas' side has shown complete domination in the first half so far and are rightly in front. Bengaluru have hardly managed to penetrate in their attacking third.

33' Goalll! David Williams scores the opening goal.

2020-12-21T14:33:58Z

Williams gives Mohun Bagan the lead.

Oh my god! What a hit David Williams. The Australian forward cuts in from the left, goes past two Bengaluru players and takes a shot from the edge of the box which goes straight into the goal. 

30' Cooling break.

2020-12-21T14:31:26Z

The teams go into a short break after 30 minutes of intense action.

26' ATK Mohun Bagan dominating.

2020-12-21T14:26:57Z

The Green and Maroons looked a changed side tonight as they are commanding proceedings and creating more chances so far in the match.

22' Manvir comes close!

2020-12-21T14:22:52Z

Bose picks up a pass from Tiri on the left flank and keeps a low pass inside the box and Manvir goes for the goal first-time but in the end Gurpreet collects the ball comfortably. Poor attempts by the Mohun Bagan striker.

19' Paartalu's header on target.

2020-12-21T14:20:40Z

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu sends a long ball from near the centre circle which Paartalu meets inside the box and attempts a first-time header but the ball goes straight to Arindam. First proper chance for the Blues in the match.

16' Krishna comes close to scoring!

2020-12-21T14:17:03Z

David Williams lobs a through ball for Krishna inside the box who receives the ball perfectly but fails to control thereafter as Juanan does well to cover him and blocks Krishna's shot.

11' First chance for ATK Mohun Bagan.

2020-12-21T14:11:55Z

Edu Garcia picks up a pass from Roy Krishna on the left edge of the box and squares it in the middle for Manvir but Rahul Bheke intercepts the ball and clears first-time.

6' David Williams' header goes above crossbar.

2020-12-21T14:06:55Z

Edu Garcia sends a curling free-kick inside the box and David Williams rises high and attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar. The offside flag is also raised against the Australian.

5' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan.

2020-12-21T14:05:39Z

Juanan brings down Roy Krishna as the Fijian tries to make a run down the right flank. The Spanish defender booked for his challenge.

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-21T14:01:22Z

Bengaluru FC get us underway,

BFC unbeaten in their last two matches against MB

2020-12-21T13:39:22Z

The last time these two sides came face to face was in the semifinal of the Super Cup in 2018 in Bhubaneswar were the Blues came back from behind to beat Mohun Bagan 4-2. Before that the two teams faced each other in the final of Federation Cup 2017 in Cuttack where the Blues once again defeated the Kolkata giants 2-0.

Old rivals meet again.

2020-12-21T13:36:59Z

The rivalry between the two clubs dates back to their I-League days. The Blues and the Green and Maroons have fought memorable battles in the past but the most memorable clash, especially for the Kolkata club has to be the final matchday of the I-League 2014-15 season in Bengaluru were Mohun Bagan scored a last-minute goal and held the Blues to a 1-1 draw and clinched the title.

Three changes in Bengaluru XI, One in ATK Mohun Bagan

2020-12-21T13:34:09Z

Carles Cuadrat makes three changes in the Bengaluru lineup from their last game. Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown comes in place Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam and Kristian Opseth. Bheke slots in the left-back position replacing Kuruniyan who is out of action with injury.

Antonio Habas, on the other hand, makes just one change in ATK Mohun Bagan's winning combination as Edu Garcia replaces Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

2020-12-21T13:20:46Z

In a top of the table clash, old foes Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns for the first time in ISL. Follow the big-ticket ISL clash in real time with Goal.