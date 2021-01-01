India 0-0 Sri Lanka: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

KICK-OFF!
2021-10-07T11:01:14Z
India, in blue, get us underway in Male against Sri Lanka who are sporting a white kit and playing from right to left in the first half.
The options from the bench for India
2021-10-07T10:58:43Z
Brandon, Sahal start on the benchIndia substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK)
TEAM NEWS
2021-10-07T10:57:04Z
Sunil Chhetri leads the attack for India
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🇮🇳— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 7, 2021
3⃣ changes for India as Seriton, Mandar and Suresh come in for Kotal, Chinglensana and Manvir 👇#INDSRI #BlueTigers #SAFFChampionship2021 #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/U7cKKMVYLF
India vs Sri Lanka
2021-10-07T10:52:38Z
Can India get three points?Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.