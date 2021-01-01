Live Blog

India 0-0 Sri Lanka: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Igor Stimac's men are looking to put up their first three points on the board in the ongoing SAFF Cup

Igor Stimac India
KICK-OFF!

2021-10-07T11:01:14Z

India, in blue, get us underway in Male against Sri Lanka who are sporting a white kit and playing from right to left in the first half.

The options from the bench for India

2021-10-07T10:58:43Z

Brandon, Sahal start on the bench

India substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK) 

India vs Sri Lanka

2021-10-07T10:52:38Z

Can India get three points?

Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.