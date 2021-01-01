Live Blog

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

Bengaluru will be desperate to end their seven-game winless run when they take on Hyderabad...

Updated
Bengaluru vs Hyderabad
ISL

Draw-meisters Hyderabad?

2021-01-28T13:51:09Z

Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez recently said that it is very difficult to win games at this point in the season. Hyderabad have registered draws in their last three matches but need a win today if they are to stay at the fourth spot, as they are now level on (18) points with NorthEast United. 

Big game for Bengaluru

2021-01-28T13:34:49Z

Bengaluru are winless in seven matches and will be desperate to clinch three points tonight against Hyderabad who are fourth on the table. Naushad Moosa has not been able to steer the team towards the playoffs since taking over from Carles Cuadrat. Can they end their run tonight against a talented Hyderabad side? 