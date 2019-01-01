Live Blog

FIFA's The Best awards LIVE: Van Dijk vs Messi vs Ronaldo & all winners revealed

The award ceremony will take place this evening in Milan, with Van Dijk, Messi and Ronaldo shortlisted

Updated
Getty/Goal

Welcome to Goal's liveblog of FIFA's The Best awards! 🌟

2019-09-23T16:30:03Z

We're back!

It's that time of year again – it's the FIFA The Best awards ceremony, and we're back to bring you all the action from this evening's lavish ceremony and green carpet!

To recap, Virgil van Dijk is expected to do yet another awards sweep for the Men's award, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (who were also shortlisted last year, but lost out to Luka Modric).

Megan Rapinoe is a favourite to lift the Women's prize after her incredible summer winning the Women's World Cup with the U.S. national women's team.

Awards for Best Coach, Goalkeeper and the FIFA Puskas award are also in the pipeline.

The winners won't be announced for a while yet, though, so we'll keep you updated!