FC Goa vs Odisha FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Goa need three points
2021-02-17T13:17:36Z
The Gaurs need to win tonight to maintain the pressure on Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United in the race to play-offs. Three points will help Juan Ferrando's side to climb back to the top-four. Also, if Goa win tonight East Bengal will be officially knocked out of the play-offs race.
Odisha playing for pride
2021-02-17T13:16:09Z
Rock-bottom side Odisha will look to pick up their second win of the season and take their points tally to double digits. If the Kaling Warriors win tonight the battle for the play-offs will get more entertaining.
Odisha undergo four changes
2021-02-17T13:12:24Z
After a thumping defeat against NorthEast United, coach Gerald Peyton makes four changes in the Odisha lineup. Shubham Sarangi, Cole Alexander, Lalrehzuala and Diego Mauricio replace Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.
Two changes in the Goa lineup
2021-02-17T13:11:31Z
Princeton Rebello replaces suspended Edu Bedia and James Donachie comes in place of Adil Khan in the Goa lineup.
Team news
2021-02-17T13:09:09Z
Here's how FC Goa and Odisha FC are lining up 👇#ISL #FCGOFC pic.twitter.com/35Evc2Pg5A— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 17, 2021
FC Goa vs Odisha FC
2021-02-17T12:45:02Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.