Live Blog

FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur LIVE: The Gaurs draw first blood courtesy Jorge Ortiz's strike

Jorge Ortiz scores the opening goal of the match to give FC Goa the lead against Jamshedpur...

Updated
Comments()
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

Cooling break!

2021-01-14T14:31:06Z

The Gaurs are in front after the first 30 minutes of the match.

25' Valskis misses a sitter!

2021-01-14T14:25:50Z

Alex Lima enters the box through the left side and squares the ball in the middle for Nerijus Valskis who is unmarked. The Lithuanian attempts a first time shot on goal but Naveen Kumar parries the ball out.

19' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Jamshedpur

2021-01-14T14:20:28Z

Jorge Ortiz hands FC Goa the lead

Brandon flicks the ball towards his right inside the box towards Alberto Noguera who does well to dribble past Ricky and squares the ball in the middle for Oritz who finds the back of the net.
Jorge Ortiz, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
ISL

15' Rehenesh stops Ortiz's attempt

2021-01-14T14:16:42Z

Jorge Ortiz follows a through ball from Brandon Fernandes and enters the box before taking a shot at goal but Rehenesh does well to stop the shot.

11' Naveen stops Isaac's shot from distance

2021-01-14T14:11:51Z

Isaac Vanmalsawma attempts a shot from the edge of the box but Naveen Kumar does well to parry the ball away for a corner.

10' Hartley's header goes wide!

2021-01-14T14:10:28Z

Aitor Monroy curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Peter Hartley, unmarked, attempts a header but it goes wide. Should have scored.

5' Narender clears Edu Bedia's free-kick

2021-01-14T14:05:55Z

Edu Bedia curls in a free-kick from the right flank which Ivan Gonzalez tries to meet but Narender clears the ball. Ivan Gonzalez is also guilty of being in an offside position.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-14T13:58:01Z

Jamshedpur get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Revenge will be on JFC's mind?

2021-01-14T13:09:21Z

The last time this two sides locked horns, FC Goa came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan. Alex Lima's goal was also controversially cancelled even though the ball had crossed the goal line before coming out. Can the Men of Steel avenge their defeat?

Owen Coyle makes two changes

2021-01-14T13:08:25Z

Narender Gahlot and Isaac Vanmalsawma come in place of Joyner Lourenco and Jackichand Singh in the Jamshedpur starting eleven tonight.

Three changes in Goa lineup

2021-01-14T13:05:37Z

Juan Ferrando makes three changes in the FC Goa lineup which drew against East Bengal. Naveen Kumar, Lenny Rodrigues and Alberto Noguera replace Mohammed Nawaz, Princeton Rebello and Igor Angulo.