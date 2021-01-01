Live Blog

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can the Gaurs avenge their defeat from the first leg?

Updated
Comments()
Igor Angulo Tiri ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa ISL 7
ISL

McHugh, Prabir returns to starting XI

2021-01-17T13:40:06Z

Carl McHugh is back from injury and is starting along with Prabir Das. Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which lost to Mumbai City. Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and SK Sahil replace Manvir Singh, Glan Martins and Javier Hernandez.

FC Goa unchanged

2021-01-17T13:39:25Z

Juan Ferrando prefers to keep Igor Angulo on the bench again as he fields an unchanged FC Goa lineup against ATK Mohun Bagan.