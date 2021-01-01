Live Blog

FC Goa 0-4 Persepolis: Depleted Gaurs have no answer to the Red Army

Juan Ferrando's side are third in the group courtesy Al Wahda beating Al-Rayyan twice in the group...

Updated
Comments (0)
Mehdi Torabi FC Goa Persepolis ACL 2021
FC Goa

FULL TIME: FC Goa 0-4 Persepolis

2021-04-23T18:51:28Z

Goa had no reply this time around

FC Goa go down 0-4 against Persepolis in a Group E clash of the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL) at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Friday.

Shahriyar Moghanlou (24') and Mehdi Torabi (43' pen) gave the Iranian outfit a two-goal lead going into the break, before Isa Alkasir (47') and substitute Kamal Kamyabinia (58') added to the tally on the night.

The win sees Persepolis, with 12 points from four games, extending their 100 percent win record while Goa suffered their second consecutive defeat after the 2-1 loss to Yahya Golmohammadi's side on Tuesday.

Finally a shot on target for Goa

2021-04-23T18:50:21Z

Radosevic seemed rather excited after effecting a save off a shot from Ortiz, moments after Amiri came close with a header on the other side

Three minutes added time

2021-04-23T18:47:29Z

It's already the worst defeat in the ongoing ACL campaign and Goa would definitely not want to worsen that record now

Goa haven't had a single shot

2021-04-23T18:45:24Z

Bozidar Radosevic has had literally nothing to do in this match-up. I can't really remember if the Persepolis goalkeeper had to deal with anything coming from the feet of a Goa player tonight

No way back for Goa for sure now?

2021-04-23T18:39:34Z

Three of the four goals due to errors

Naveen drawing attention on him for the first two goals, while Ali was the guilty party for the fourth. Persepolis have been playing a very casual game otherwise - not as aggressive in attack as in the last game.
Juan Ferrando FC Goa Persepolis ACL 2021
FC Goa

73' Off the post

2021-04-23T18:28:11Z

Goa survive a fifth goal

Mehdikhani's header has come off the upright before Kamyabinia scuffed his shot. A while ago, Ali saw himself muscled off by Mehdi Abdi who forced a save from Naveen diving low to his right to keep the ball from entering his goal. Meanwhile, Vahid Amiri has replaced Hossein Kanaani (Persepolis).

Brandon comes on

2021-04-23T18:22:44Z

After Isa Alkasir making way for Mehdi Mehdikhani (Persepolis), Ferrando has made more changes to bring in Chote and Brandon in place of Tlang and Ishan

The recent changes at both ends

2021-04-23T18:18:53Z

Three by Ferrando

Ali, Jorge Ortiz and Glan Martins have come in place of Ivan, Devendra and Amarjit for Goa. Mehdi Abdi has come in for Shahriyar Moghanlou on the other side

58' - Persepolis are having a goalfest

2021-04-23T18:14:57Z

Flurry of errors mar Goa's performance

Reckless defending by Goa as substitute Mohammed Ali fails to clear the ball after a corner as Kamyabinia pounced on the opportunity to slot it at the back of the net
FC Goa Persepolis ACL 2021
FC Goa

47' - Persepolis are in total control

2021-04-23T18:04:34Z

Iss Ale Kasir makes it 3-0

After a release by MoghanlouIss, who scored the opener of this match, Ale Kasir takes a stroll inside the Goa box and there is not much Naveen could do about that. Persepolis now lead 3-0

Second half resumes

2021-04-23T18:03:13Z

No changes by Juan Ferrando

A couple of changes effected by Yahya Golmohammadi on the other hand. Kamal Kamyabinia has replaced Torabi, while Ehsan Pahlavan comes in place of skipper Seyed Jalal Hosseini.

HALF-TIME: FC Goa 0-2 Persepolis

2021-04-23T17:48:03Z

Have Goa missed Dheeraj?

A rather poor goalkeeping show by Naveen Kumar as Goa trail Persepolis by two goals at the half-time break. Two shots on target, two goals for Persepolis

Two minutes added time

2021-04-23T17:46:07Z

Goa will be looking to NOT concede more in this game

43' - Persepolis up by two goals

2021-04-23T17:41:15Z

Torabi with his second goal in as many games against Goa

Penalty going against FC Goa as Naveen unable to claim the ball off a Ali Shojaei cross from the left intially, before bringing down Ale Kasir inside the box. Torabi, who converted from the spot in the reverse tie, steps up again and sends Naveen the wrong way.
FC Goa Persepolis ACL 2021
FC Goa

24' - Persepolis break the deadlock

2021-04-23T17:24:24Z

Moghanlou scores

Moghanlou burried his left-footed shot at the back of Naveen Kumar's goal. Wasn't the best of shots from the centre of the box as the ball slipped under the Goa custodian. With a first time shot, it's the third goal for Moghanlou and fourth assist in the 2021 ACL for Torabi

Possession with Persepolis

2021-04-23T17:22:39Z

Even with a possession percentage of nearly 70%, Goa have pretty much managed to contain Persepolis in attack. Shahriar Moghanlou headed one wide in the last few minutes and a bit earlier both Omid Alishah and Moghanlou weren't able to get on the end of Ali Shojaei's cross from the left

15' Leander booked

2021-04-23T17:15:43Z

Leander gets himself in the referee's book for a nasty challenge from behind on Torabi
FC Goa Persepolis ACL 2021
FC Goa

No shots on target as yet

2021-04-23T17:10:43Z

Goa have survived a few early free-kicks, with Persepolis not getting their best of deliveries forward either after scoring twice through set-pieces in the previous game - a penalty and a corner. Torabi, the guy with the most assists (3) in the 2021 ACL, almost releasing Ale Kasir but cut down by the Goan defence

Kick-off at Fatorda

2021-04-23T17:00:15Z

Ivan Gonzalez captaining the Goa side in the absence of suspended Edu Bedia whereas Alexander Romario is back from his one match ban

Goa are three points adrift second

2021-04-23T16:35:34Z

Al Wahda second

Al Wahda, now with five points, have extended their lead at second after doing the double over Al-Rayyan in the Group E. Whereas Persepolis sit pretty on top with nine points and Al-Rayyan have just the one point from their draw against Goa.

Persepolis XI against Goa

2021-04-23T16:33:51Z

FC Goa against Persepolis again

2021-04-23T16:19:04Z

The Gaurs will be looking to draw something out of their second successive outing against Persepolis after losing 2-1 against them on Tuesday. It's FC Goa against the Iranians in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E tonight