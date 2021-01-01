Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

Fanatical
There will be 12,000 supporters in attendance today - expect them to make plenty of noise!
What's been said?
Both sides are aware of the need to get off to a good start ahead of upcoming clashes with England and Croatia in Group D.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has said: "The Czech Republic give us different problems to England and Croatia. The good thing for me is that no matter who I select, I expect them all to be fantastic for their country. As a manager or a coach, that’s a big thing that you can trust all your players."
His opposite number, Jaroslav Silhavy of the Czech Republic, has added: "We know what to expect – tough one-on-ones, a sturdy opponent with straight-forward counters – and we have to be fully focused for 90 minutes. We are not going to give up our attacking style, though you cannot expect us to apply high press for all 90 minutes. But [we want a] tactically good performance worthy of three points."
First look for Scots
The players have been taking in the atmosphere prior to kick off...
Glasgow is ready...
Czech Republic team
West Ham stars Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek earn starting berths...
Starting XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Kral, Soucek, Masopust, Darida (C), Jankto, Schick.
Substitutes: Mandous, Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Holes, Krmencik, Sevcik, Zima, Hlozek, Vydra, Meteju, Pekhart.
Scotland team
No Kieran Tierney, with the Arsenal defender seemingly missing out through injury...
Starting XI: Marshall, O'Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson (C), McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong, Dykes, Christie.
Substitutes: Gordon, McLaughlin, McGregor, Adams, Taylor, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Gilmour, Forrest, McKenna.
Today's fixtures
All of Monday's action
⚽️ Scotland vs Slovakia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Hampden Park, Glasgow
⚽️ Poland vs Slovakia
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia
⚽️ Spain vs Sweden
⏱ 8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, Seville
Welcome to day four of Euro 2020!
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
Today sees Scotland open up their campaign, with Steve Clarke's side taking on the Czech Republic at 2pm BST (9am ET).
Robert Lewandowski and Poland will lock horns with Slovakia at 5pm (12pm), with another potential contender for the Golden Boot looking to burst out of the blocks.
Two-time winners Spain will bring the curtain down on Monday's schedule when facing Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden at 8pm (3pm).