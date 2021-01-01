Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Finland vs Belgium updates, news & TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
North Macedonia vs Netherlands
NO GOAL! North Macedonia denied

2021-06-21T16:11:21Z

Remarkably, North Macedonia had the ball in the Netherlands net, but the referee and VAR ruled it out, correctly, because Ivan Trickovski was offside. An early scare for the Dutch!

Gravenberch goes close!

2021-06-21T16:06:33Z

Meanwhile, in the other game, Ryan Gravenberch has begun well on his first start for the Netherlands. He robbed the ball from Velkoski before unleashing a shot at goal, but it went narrowly wide.

Austria pile early pressure on

2021-06-21T16:03:56Z

A hand-ball call has brought an end to a few minutes of sustained pressure from Austria which began when Konrad Laimer roamed into the Ukraine box and won a corner. David Alaba's deliveries were spot on, but the Ukrainian defence was able to repel the attacks. 

Games 🔛

2021-06-21T16:00:32Z

Here we go!

North Macedonia take on Netherlands, Ukraine face Austria.

Now for the anthems 🎼

2021-06-21T15:55:28Z

Plenty of passion from the players and fans! Not long to go now.

Five minute warning 🚨

2021-06-21T15:55:00Z

Games kick off in five minutes! Get your snacks ready and find a seat. 

2021-06-21T15:40:00Z

Netherlands boss Frank de Boer is hopeful that Memphis Depay's move to Barcelona will help him take his performance levels up a gear, starting against North Macedonia.

"It's a relief," De Boer said of the transfer ahead of the game.

"Maybe that gives him an extra kick to perform even better. We need Memphis in top form.“

Read the full story!

Fancy a pre-match read? 📖

2021-06-21T15:36:05Z

Denzil Dumfries has been a star of the tournament at Euro 2020 so far and the wing-back's rise to prominence is certainly an impressive one.

His former Barendrecht youth coach Lesley Esajas has explained how the Dutch star rose from non-league football to the European Championship, revealing he used to turn down fries and mayonnaise in the squad canteen.

Read more!

Denzel Dumfries Netherlands Euro 2020
Want some stats? 🧐

2021-06-21T15:27:43Z

From our friends at Opta...

North Macedonia vs Netherlands

• The Netherlands have never lost against North Macedonia, winning two and drawing two of their four previous meetings.

• Frenkie de Jong has completed five dribbles in each of his first two Euro 2020 matches for the Netherlands (against Ukraine and Austria). The last player to complete 5+ dribbles in three consecutive European Championship matches was Zinedine Zidane for France at Euro 2000.

• Current North Macedonia striker Goran Pandev scored in his team’s first ever international fixture against the Netherlands, nearly 17 years ago – it was in a World Cup qualifier played in October 2004 (2-2).

Ukraine vs Austria

• The two previous games between Ukraine and Austria produced eight goals, an average of four per match.

• Andriy Yarmolenko has scored in each of his last three matches for Ukraine, netting four goals, and is looking to score in four consecutive appearances for his country for the first time. At the Euros, Yarmolenko has been directly involved in four of Ukraine’s six goals (2 goals, 2 assists).

• Austria have won just two of their last 17 matches at major tournaments (Euros + World Cup) and have only won one of their eight matches at the European Championships (D2 L5).

First up: Group C

2021-06-21T15:21:19Z

Group C concludes today and we'll soon know which teams will join the others in the last 16. Frank de Boer's Netherlands are already assured of their place in the knockout stage having won their first two matches against Ukraine and Austria. Their opponents today, North Macedonia, are already out of the competition, so the clash between Ukraine and Austria, who are on three points each with identical goal difference, is the most intriguing match.

TEAMS: Ukraine vs Austria

2021-06-21T15:14:33Z

Ukraine XI: Bushchan, Karavaev, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matvyenko, Shaparenko, Sydorchuck, Zinchenko, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko, Malinovskiy.

Austria XI: Bachmann, Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba, Grillitsch, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic.

TEAMS: North Macedonia vs Netherlands

2021-06-21T15:05:53Z

North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Velkoski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Trickovski, Trajkovski, Pandev.

Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Dumfries, Van Aanholt, Gravenberch, Wijnaldum, F. De Jong, Memphis, Malen.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-06-21T15:03:33Z

Here's what's in store...

Today's matches

⚽️ North Macedonia vs Netherlands
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

⚽️ Ukraine vs Austria
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Arena Nationala, Bucharest

⚽️ Finland vs Belgium
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

⚽️ Russia vs Denmark
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Another Euro 2020 matchday! ⚽️

2021-06-21T15:00:00Z

Hello! It's another Euro 2020 matchday and Goal will be bringing you all the news as it happens.

Group B and Group C wrap up today, with the likes of Belgium and the Netherlands among the big hitters in action.

Stay tuned for all the team news, latest updates, events and reaction, as well as the views from the television studios. We'll have it all!