Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

Unflappable Luis Enrique spins Spanish mood
“Bravo,” jeered Luis Enrique, voice dripping with sarcasm like chocolate running off a dunked churro. The Spain coach had been asked if he would make changes to his team for the last 16 clash with Croatia.
“Maybe I will,” said Luis Enrique, before pausing. “And…?” asked the coach. “Maybe you won’t,” said the reporter, reluctantly. “Bravo.”
Luis Enrique does not have much respect for the media and has made that known throughout his career as a coach. From laughing in the face of an Italian television journalist while at Roma when asked if his team had a psychological problem, to various run-ins during his spell on the Barcelona bench, there has long been tension in the relationship.
How stylish Mancini revived Italy fortunes
Italy suffered one of the biggest humiliations in their football history when they missed out on the 2018 World Cup. It was the first time they had failed to qualify for the tournament in 60 years.
Three years on, however, and they have lit up this European Championship with a breathless brand of entertaining, high-energy football.
Roberto Mancini has overseen an impressive renaissance; he has changed the style and direction of the Azzurri and could be about to deliver a first major trophy in 15 years.
Lineups: Italy v Spain
ITALY XV: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.
SPAIN XV: Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Oyarzabal, Olmo.
Guess where?
Team News: Italy v Spain
Morata benched for La Roja, Emerson replaces injured Spinazzola
Breaking team news ahead of tonight's titantic clash; Alvaro Morata is benched for Spain.
The forward has started all five games at Euro 2020 for Luis Enrique's side but is dropped from the starting XI tonight for this huge game, with Mikel Oyarzabal favoured instead in the middle of a three-man attack.
Emerson meanwhile is the only change for the Azzurri, replacing the injured Leonardo Spinazzola for Roberto Mancini.
Blimey. Full lineups to come shortly.
...but Spain lie in wait
The last major tournament Spain entered, at Russia 2018, was preceded immediately by the managerial fallout of Julen Lopetegui's abrupt dismissal, thrusting Fernando Hierro into the top job, and their preparations three years later have been similarly disrupted.
There has been no coaching merry-go-round at the summit this time, but Luis Enrique's side had to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus inside their training camp mere days before the start of the tournament.
That they have rallied from mid-range contenders blighted by circumstance to reach the last four - albeit through a pair of protracted encounters with two sides where they have made life difficult for themselves, in Croatia and Switzerland - is a testament to their drive to likewise regain their own standing.
Italy poised to seal reemergence...
Having arrived at this summer's rearranged jamboree as something of an outside bet - in spite of their remarkable record under manager Roberto Mancini - Italy confirmed their status as one of the - if not outright - presumptive favourites from who remains standing with an impressive victory over Belgium.
That the Azzurri were able to turn over the world's number one-ranked side - the pre-tournament favourite and de-facto frontrunner after seeing off incumbent holders Portugal in the last-16 - is a testament to just how they've grown in leaps and bounds over the past few seasons.
The middle of the last decade - following a silver-medal slot at Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine - has been something of a fallow period for the nation, culminating in their absence from Russia 2018 entirely - but now, they appear to be on the cusp of reclaiming their spot atop the world's best sides.
Last time out...
Some goals, some guts - it's all inside this Euro 2020!
If you missed the quarter-finals over the weekend, allow us to provide a quick refresher. Of the four sides to make it to the penultimate stage of the tournament, only England enjoyed what could be politely termed as an easy ride, drubbing Ukraine 4-0 in Rome with almost suspicious ease.
Denmark too never looked too much like surrendering their lead against the Czech Republic, to set up tomorrow's tussle - but both Italy and Spain had to do it a little bit harder than their rivals to make it here...
Today's order of play
With just three games left to play in this tournament - there will be no third-place playoff down the line for whoever comes up short today and tomorrow in north London - every match is an event fixture now, afforded the standalone respect it deserves.
That means there's one game in town - but what a game it is. At one end is a team unbeaten since 2018, looking to make amends for their absence from the biggest world stage. At the other is a side blighted by pandemic-pained preparations, determined to prove the naysayers wrong.
From Wembley Stadium, it's a game with a little bit of grudge, a rematch of the Euro 2012 Final, when the Azzurri were outclassed by La Roja in Kyiv. It is, of course:
Italy v Spain (2000, London)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
It seems almost a lifetime ago, looking back to when Italy first walked out alongside Turkey at Stadio Olimpico. But almost four weeks - and a festival of scintillating football - later, we're truly at the business end of the tournament, with just a quartet of sides left standing.
The Azzurri. La Roja. The Three Lions. The Danish Dynamite. Style. Substance. Shrewdness. Spirit. Italy. Spain. England. Denmark.
Only one can be crowned the winner at Euro 2020, only one can become European champion - and tonight, it's semi-final night at Wembley Stadium, with a place in the final for a shot at that prize on the line. Strap yourselves in, folks.