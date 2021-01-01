Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

Hungary lacking ball-time
Attila Fiola and Nelson Semedo need a little work after they come together looking for the ball, but both are fortunately fine to keep on going.
Just the two shots in the opening quarter-hour, but Hungary have only seen 25 per cent of possession in all that time too.
Are they laying off it intentionally, a la Sweden? Or are Portugal just not affording them the chance?
Sparks yet to quite ignite
This is lively, make no mistake, and the noise of a crowd cheering or jeering every play means that it's far from a quiet occasion.
But despite their impressive link-up so far, there's something just a little bit hesitant about Portugal. They have the seasoned faces and the stardust to turn this on - so is perhaps those final balls that are running a little too long are merely them going through the gears?
Full house
Jota takes early punt
That's not half-bad from Diogo Jota, but he'll be kicking himself that he didn't feed Cristiano Ronaldo out on his left.
The Liverpool man is slipped through the middle by a wide-out ball, turns two defenders around and fires a keen effort in, palmed away by Peter Gulasci with a stinging touch.
Hungary win a free-kick for a shove in the box from the subsequent corner. They've survived an early assault.
Portugal flex early muscles
Perhaps wary of how Spain fared yesterday - notching up more passes than any other side so far at Euro 2020, yet failing to find the net once - Portugal are keeping their play to an exploratory approach so far.
They'll know that they have plenty of quality to exploit their hosts, but they won't want to overwork themselves as their near-neighbours did.
Bruno Fernandes, anchored in the middle, looks in the mood for a lively one.
KO: Hungary v Portugal
We're underway in Group F of Euro 2020, as Portugal begin their title defence against part-hosts Hungary!
Fernando Santos is already sipping at his water bottle. He's clearly heeded the advice of his star man.
The scenes inside Puskas Arena
Anthem time
Both sides stand for the national anthems now.
Naturally, Himnusz gets a bit more gusto from the home crowd, but Portugal waste no time giving it their all with A Portuguesa.
One day, UEFA will be convinced to sub these out in favour of ABBA tunes, but until that day, there's something to stir the soul about this.
Ready for it?
Here they come then, Hungary and Portugal.
Even in restricted capacity venues, the noise has been impressive in most games so far - Baku sticks out as one of the few quiet exceptions - but in Budapest, the noise is off the charts.
Motorhead would have their work cut out being heard around this lot.
Ronaldo: Drink water!
We're moments away from the teams emerging for the national anthems in Budapest but a final word on Cristiano Ronaldo before we get stuck in to the formalities - and this one isn't even about his record-breaking skills.
In his pre-match press conference, the striker took his seat as normal, before spying two bottles of Coca-Cola next to a water bottle, eying the former pair with obvious distaste.
Like a bronzed, musclebound Jamie Oliver, he dismissed them by moving them away from his perch, before shaking the water at the attended journalists and imploring them to be more healthy.
It was a surprisingly bizarre beat, and you can read about that one here too.
Ronaldo breaking more records - again!
Jota: Ronaldo 'example to follow'
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is among the starters for Portugal today - and he's going to be living out his childhood dream when he lines up alongside his nation's modern sporting legend.
The former Wolves man has recalled what it was like seeing the veteran forward rip it up in his younger days with Manchester United, who he helped to domestic and international success during a superb stay at Old Trafford, and where he has been linked with an unlikely return.
Chris Burton has the story for us and you've got enough time to read it before we get underway here.
Still undefeated...?
Form Guide: Portugal
Hungary aren't the only team heading into this tournament on an unbeaten run however; their visitors today have kept a clean record in 2021 too.
Portugal have just the one loss since last September - a narrow 1-0 reverse to World Cup holders France in the Nations League - and have otherwise looked the business.
Draws with Spain and Serbia may appear to be more concerning blips given their victories since the new year have been against Azerbaijan, Luxembourg and Israel - but they will eye this match surely as the most comfortable of starts to Euro 2020.
Clean as a whistle?
Form Guide: Hungary
They may start this match on home turf as underdogs, but write off Hungary snatching a shock result at your peril. The Magyarok are undefeated in 2021; in fact, they haven't lost since September last year.
Though the quality of their opposition has not always been top-tier in that period - wins since January have come against San Marino, Andorra and Cyprus - they've held their own against tougher foes too, nabbing a 3-3 draw with Poland.
The pick of the recent bunch? A 2-0 win over Turkey in the Nations League last autumn, a result that has earned them promotion from the B tier to A in the next iteration of the competition.
Is Dias the best centre-back in the world?
Ronaldo, Fernandes, Silva, Rui Patricio - the talent in that Portugal starting XI today is a surefire reminder that they will be no pushover as they look to defend their crown.
But if there's one man that could be key to any success, then it'll be Manchester City's Ruben Dias, newly-minted Premier League Player of the Season after helping Pep Guardiola's team regain their title.
His performances have drawn plaudits across the board - with Portuguese legend Jose Mouinho hailing him as the best centre-back in the world right now. It's hefty praise - but can he live up to that today?
Ronaldo breaking records - again
Eriksen offers positive update
We would be remiss to not deliver the latest on Denmark's Christian Eriksen today - and it is good news from the Inter playmaker, who is in good spirits as he remains in hospital following his cardiac arrest on Sunday.
The Dane collapsed during his side's 1-0 defeat to Finland in Group B, and had to be resuscitated on the pitch by medical staff, aided by the swift interventions of his team-mates, opponents and referee Anthony Taylor.
But it has been a positive update from the former Tottenham man, delivered earlier today, and you can read about that here.
Team News: Hungary v Portugal
With those previews done however, let's turn our attention to how the teams line up in our first game today.
Cristiano Ronaldo, to no-one's surprise, leads the line for Portugal in Budapest. He marks what is his fifth European Championship - more than any other male player in history.
There's plenty of further talent for the visitors, with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva among them. Hungary are anchored by the RB Leipzig double-act of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and defender Willi Orban.
Hungary packing in people power
But don't forget the potential whipping boys of Group F - who, above all else, might just have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to the psychological edge of their game.
Hungary enter this tournament among the minnows of the tournament, in no small part because of who they will have to face in their hopes to get out and to the knockout stages.
Yet they'll not only have the roar of a home crowd at their backs; they'll have a capacity one too. Puskas Arena, where Marco Rossi's hosts welcome Fernando Santos's visitors today, is the only ground which will be filled to the brim with supporters - and 61,000 fans will do wonders for their confidence.
Ronaldo poised for last Euro roar?
While Low's international future is comfortably resolved however, the same cannot be said for one of the greatest players of his generation.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Euro 2020 as the incumbent champion, having helped Portugal to victory in Paris five years ago - but the domestic and international scene has been more mixed for him since then.
Another frustrating World Cup shortfall at Russia 2018, a move to Juventus that looks set to reach a frustrated conclusion, and all the while, the superstar is only growing older. He is 36 now - will he be around for another shot in Germany in three years? Or is this the goodbye we just don't know about yet?
Low seeking final high note
...then it may well be the side they succeeded as World Cup holders, looking to send their long-term boss off into the sunset on a high note.
Joachim Low took charge of Germany in 2006, transforming them into the finest side in global football, a status crowned by the triumph of Brazil 2014 - and then partially eviscerated by the group stage exit of Russia 2018, when they were chastened by Mexico and South Korea.
Now, Hansi Flick will replace him at the conclusion of this tournament, and the 61-year-old will undoubtedly leave a stirring legacy to be proud of it - but he won't want the final word to be something of a bum note.
Are Les Bleus the colour?
It's hard to look past Didier Deschamps' side, out to avenge defeat in a home soil final this time around, with the added boon of a second World Cup under the nation's belt.
France were not always the most convincing side in the group stages of Russia 2018 - penalties and own goals aside, they scored just the once - but their knockout form was imperiously freewheeling.
Since then, Kylian Mbappe and company have lost only three times on the international stage in three years. There's a reason why they are among the favourites - but if one side could slip them up...
Grab your big guns...
In the words of the esteemed philosopher and errant Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, hello there.
10 games down, 41 to go - and Euro 2020 has just got to the biggest blockbuster night of them all to finish off the first batch of group stage games.
You could feel the collective intake of breath when the names came out of the hat for Group F in November 2019 - the three last nations to triumph at major tournaments involving European nations, all set to to slug it out in the opening stages of this pan-European tournament.
World Cup holders France. Incumbent European Championship kings Portugal. Deposed global titans Germany. And, the unfortunate runt of the litter, Hungary. It's a neutral's fever-dream of a smackdown - and one that will look to deliver on the promise its big names possess.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
It's day five of Euro 2020 - and we've finally got around to the one many have been waiting for. There may only be two games today - but when it's Group F, you're not going to be shortchanged.
Those ties, in order, live from Budapest and Munich, are a pair that will surely sate the appetite, on what will hopefully be a thrilling evening of international football:
Hungary v Portugal (17:00)
France v Germany (20:00)
(All times BST)