Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Germany, Sweden vs Ukraine updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps and TV reaction

Updated
Gareth Southgate Joachim Low England vs Germany Euro 2020
'Southgate has been watching Musiala since he was 10'

2021-06-29T15:50:52Z

Jamal Musiala is with the German team today, but there was always a chance that he could have ended up in Gareth Southgate's squad instead.

His former school coach has revealed that Southgate was always an admirer, having watched the now-Germany starlet since he was a youngster.

Low on Werner's inclusion

2021-06-29T15:45:05Z

Germany boss Joachim Low, speaking to ARD about Timo Werner's inclusion: "We need depth up-front today and Timo Werner offers a lot of qualities there. He has tremendous pace and can hurt defences that way."

Big day coming for the Chelsea man?

Euro 2020 Top 100 Timo Werner
England and Germany at Wembley

2021-06-29T15:32:53Z

Today's game will be the 13th meeting between England and Germany at Wembley.

After winning four of the first five, most importantly the 1966 World Cup finale, England haven't won any of the last seven.

A look at the scenes outside of the stadium

2021-06-29T15:27:45Z

Our own Nizaar Kinsella is at Wembley, where fans have been congregated for hours.

Some big names left out of the England XI

2021-06-29T15:22:51Z

No Grealish. No Foden. No Mount. No Sancho, No Rashford.

Southgate will have plenty of firepower on the bench if needed!

Saka joins elite company

2021-06-29T15:16:05Z

By starting today, Bukaya Saka becomes only the third teenager to start a knockout round game for England at a major tournament?

The other two? Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen. Decent company!

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2021-06-29T15:10:28Z

As if yesterday wasn't exciting enough, there are two more games on tap today, including one of the most highly-anticipated of the tournament so far.

First up is the main event as England look to finally earn some measure of revenge against their rivals Germany in a clash of heavyweights.

And then, once that's over, there will still be one more game to finish off the Round of 16 as Sweden and Ukraine will look ahead and see potential Cinderella runs if they can earn the win today.