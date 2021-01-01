Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

While Tuesday's opponents have been made to fight through two extra-time-enhanced fixtures to stake their spot in the last four, the Azzurri themselves bounced back to deliver a clinical, if occasionally cynical, victory against the world's number one side.

Roberto Mancini has not overseen defeat at the helm of Italy since 2018, which in hindsight makes their relative unknown status heading into Euro 2020 all the more perplexing.

They saved arguably their most complete performance in attack and defence of the tournament so far for last night, to topple Roberto Martinez's golden generation in Munich - and no matter the results today, look to have put themselves forth as de-facto favourites to triumph next weekend now.