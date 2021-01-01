Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Welcome to Goal's live coverage of Euro 2020. It's day three of the tournament and there is plenty to look forward to.

Gareth Southgate's England are among the tournament favourites and they kick off their campaign against Croatia at Wembley at 2pm BST (9am ET).

That's followed at 5pm BST (12 noon ET) by Austria's game against the Goran Pandev-led tournament new-comers North Macedonia - that game takes place in Bucharest.

The final game of the evening sees Netherlands play Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam and that match has an 8pm BST 3pm kick-off.

Of course, Tuesday was marred by traumatic scenes in Denmark as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and a medical emergency was declared.

An outpouring of support ensued and the Inter star is thankfully now in a stable condition, but we'll have any new updates from the Danish camp on that front as well.

Stay tuned for all the action!