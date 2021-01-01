Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Heroes and villains emerge in the most unlikely of places in sporting theatre sometimes - but as the figureheads of their teams on the pitch, it's hard to look past the captains as the central pivot of any performance.

In the 36-year-old Giorgio Chiellini, Italy have one of the most commanding senior figures in world football; a Marmite figure of a man, evergreen in talent and psychologically astute in the way he manages the game, looking to bow out on the biggest stage with a possibly pre-destined triumphant farewell.

He caught the eye on Tuesday when he grabbed Spain skipper Jordi Alba by the cheek ahead of the pair's penalty shootout, which he has since claimed was not an attempt to play mind games. You'd be easily forgiven if you didn't believe him; the Juventus man is as craftily canny as they come at this level.