Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff & Nantes await news amid 'genuine concern' for striker

Niort and US Orleans, two of Emiliano Sala's former clubs, are praying that the situation is not as bad as feared.

"Tell us it's a joke, Emi. Everyone at Team Chamois is thinking of you," Niort posted on Twitter.

"Sad news this morning, all our thoughs are with those close to Emiliano Sala and those close to the pilot," Orleans have posted.