East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL match in real time

42' - Long thrown-in from Gaikwad
2021-02-23T14:43:29Z
Long throw-in from Gaikwad with a few minutes to play before half-time as Brown heads it clear from inside the box
37' - Poor from Camara
2021-02-23T14:38:19Z
Ajay Chhetri looks to run down the right as the ball lands for him on the rebounds but Camara pulls him from behind and brings him down. Referee gives away a foul but no card shown
28' - Corner for East Bengal
2021-02-23T14:29:34Z
The ball from the corner falls in space for Steinmann, who heads it without any power, as Subhasish Roy collects it with ease
24' - Rafique runs down the right
2021-02-23T14:24:41Z
Rafique looks to run down the right flank as Apuia sheilds him. He looks to cross the ball then but Apuia is in position to block it away for a East Bengal throw in
18' - Brown pressing the East Bengal goalkeeper
2021-02-23T14:19:06Z
Deshron Brown is pressing Mirshad Michu in the goals and the latter just manages to shoot the ball away and find Rafique on the left flank
9' - Brilliant from Imran Khan
2021-02-23T14:10:01Z
Machado passes the ball to Imran Khan in the centre, outside the box, as he then strides forward and the latter plays a brilliant little lob but the East Bengal goalkeeper charges forward to collect it
6' - Corner for NorthEast United
2021-02-23T14:06:39Z
Machado delivers the ball inside the box but is cleared off the box by East Bengal defender. It falls for Lalengmawia outside the box who pulls the trigger but the danger is headed away
4' - Machado brought down by Jeje
2021-02-23T14:05:29Z
Machado looking to run down the left flank but Jeje goes shoulder to shoulder with him and nudges to bring him down
2' - East Bengal maintaining possession
2021-02-23T14:03:20Z
East Bengal building up patiently through the left flank and passing the ball back. The Highlanders have maintained a high backline
Kick-off!
2021-02-23T13:58:01Z
East Bengal get the ball rolling at the Fatorda Stadium
NorthEast United XI
2021-02-23T13:16:06Z
Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.
East Bengal XI
2021-02-23T13:15:49Z
Mirshad Michu (GK), Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville (C), Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Bikash Jairu, Haobam Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
East Bengal vs NorthEast United
2021-02-23T13:13:25Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United