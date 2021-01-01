Live Blog

East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City: Mourtada Fall on target as the Islanders edge out Red and Golds

The Senegalese defender's first half goal was enough for Mumbai City to pick up three points against East Bengal...

Updated
FULL TIME!

2021-01-22T15:53:48Z

East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC edged out East Bengal 1-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.

Mourtada Fall scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute from Hugo Boumous' cross to seal crucial three points for the Islanders. The Red and Golds dominated proceedings in the second half but failed to find an equaliser as their unbeaten run comes to an end.

Mumbai City extend their lead at the top of the ISL table to give points after today's match while East Bengal remained on the 10th position.

87' Harmanpreet's header just goes wide!

2021-01-22T15:45:53Z

Holloway curls in a cross for Harmanpreet Singh who has an empty net in front of him but fails to keep his header on target.

85' Scott Neville's shot fails to Amrinder

2021-01-22T15:43:53Z

Scott Neville makes a run and enters the box before pulling the trigger but Amrinder manages to parry the ball away.

83' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-22T15:41:48Z

Vikram Pratap Singh and Raynier Fernandes IN Bipin Singh and Hugo Boumous OUT.

83' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-01-22T15:41:10Z

Aaron Holloway IN Danny Fox IN. Robbie Fowler goes all guns blazing.

79' Narayan's cross drops on the roof of the net

2021-01-22T15:37:09Z

Narayan Das sends a powerful cross from the left flank and it drops straight on the roof of the net.

Cooling break!

2021-01-22T15:34:00Z

The Islanders still up by a goal to nil with 15 minutes of regulation time left. Can East Bengal comeback?

74' Pilkington shoots wide!

2021-01-22T15:32:20Z

Pilkington picks up Bright's lay-off inside the box and tries to shoot but it's wayward and goes out of play. 

70' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-22T15:28:44Z

Bartholomew Ogbeche IN Adam Le Fondre OUT.

64' Fox's header goes inches wide!

2021-01-22T15:22:35Z

Anthony Pilkington curls in a corner and Danny Fox attempts a header but it goes just wide! Misses the goal by an inch.

63' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-01-22T15:21:24Z

Bright Enobakhare IN Matti Steinmann OUT.

61' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-22T15:19:21Z

Mandar Rao Dessai IN Vignesh D Out.

60' Pilkington fails to test Amrinder

2021-01-22T15:18:08Z

Pilkington receives a through ball from Danny Fox and enters the box before cutting into the middle and attempt a shot but fails to test Amrinder Singh who makes a routine collection.

57' Debjit makes crucial save

2021-01-22T15:15:09Z

Boumous curls in a corner which a East Bengal defender clears. Jahouh picks up the ball and sends it back inside the box which falls Fall. The defender takes a touch and tries to score but Debjit makes a crucial stop.

East Bengal showing intent

2021-01-22T15:09:37Z

Robbie Fowler has tweaked his tactics a bit as he has gone back to the 3-man defence and Pilkington Harmanpreet and Maghoma shaping up the front trio.

46' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-01-22T15:03:56Z

Mohammed Rafique and Rana Gharami IN Ankit Mukherjee and Surchandra Singh OUT.

Second half!

2021-01-22T15:03:23Z

The second half gets underway!

HALF-TIME

2021-01-22T14:47:00Z

East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City

The Islanders lead by a goal to nil at half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second.
45+1' Boumous misses a sitter

2021-01-22T14:46:20Z

Bipin Singh curls in a cross from the left side and Adam Le Fondre is unmarked but fails to head the ball in from a handshaking distance! Should have been 2-0.

East Bengal look eager for an equaliser

2021-01-22T14:45:09Z

The Red and Golds have been raiding the Mumbai box constantly since conceding the goal.

35' Pilkington's header straight to Amrinder

2021-01-22T14:35:55Z

Narayan Das curls in a free-kick from the left side and Pilkington tries to head the ball in but it goes straight to Amrinder.

Cooling break!

2021-01-22T14:30:42Z

Mumbai City have the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.

27' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Mumbai City

2021-01-22T14:28:22Z

Mourtada Fall gives Islanders the lead

Goddard curls in a corner which Boumous meets inside the box and floats in a cross again and Mourtada Fall heads the ball into the net. The defender was unmarked.
27' Narayan makes crucial interception

2021-01-22T14:27:14Z

Bipin Singh makes a swift run down the right side and tries to send a low ball inside the box eyeing Adam Le Fondre but Narayan makes important inception and clears the ball.

East Bengal yet to pose any real threat

2021-01-22T14:20:03Z

The Red and Golds have managed to match Mumbai City in possession but are yet to pose any major threat inside Mumbai's box.

16' Maghoma shoots wide

2021-01-22T14:16:51Z

Jacques Maghoma advances with the ball inside the box through the left side and tries to score through the far post but the ball goes wide!

14' Boumous misses a sitter!

2021-01-22T14:14:19Z

Goddard whips in a cross from the left flank and Debjit fumbles while collecting the ball in the air. Boumous capitalise on the opportunity and tries to slot the ball home but sends it above the crossbar! He had an empty net in front of him. A rare mistake by Debjit!

12' Rowllin's effort straight to Debjit

2021-01-22T14:11:45Z

Rowllin Borges attempts a shot from the edge of the box but fails to trouble Debjit who collects the ball comfortably.

3' Le Fondre's shot goes wide!

2021-01-22T14:03:37Z

Goddard wins a loose ball from Milan Singh and squares the ball to Adam Le Fondre who takes a touch and goes for the goal from distance but the ball goes wide.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-22T13:57:35Z

Let's go! East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Unbeaten streaks!

2021-01-22T13:16:17Z

Both the team teams are on an unbeaten run at the moment in the ISL. While East Bengal have not lost a single game in their last seven outings, Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

Sergio Lobera makes three changes

2021-01-22T13:08:26Z

Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai and Raynier Fernandes is replaced by Mehtab Singh, Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D.

Two changes in EB lineup

2021-01-22T13:06:41Z

Robbie Fowler makes two changes in the East Bengal starting lineup. Bright Enobakhare sits out as Harmanpreet Singh replaces him up front. Matti Steinmann returns to the lineup replacing suspended Ajay Chhetri.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City

2021-01-22T12:46:05Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.