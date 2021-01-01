Live Blog

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Both East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will be eyeing three points from this tie...

Updated
Comments()
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
ISL

Vicuna makes one change

2021-01-15T13:13:58Z

Kibu Vicuna makes one change in the Kerala Blasters XI which defeated Jamshedpur in their last game. Nishu Kumar replaces Lalruatthara in the right-back position.

An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season

2021-01-15T13:12:32Z

Robbie Fowler fields a similar starting lineup in back to back games for the first time this season. Also, good news for the Red and Golds as star attacker Anthony Pilkington is back from injury and features in the matchday squad.