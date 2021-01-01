East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Vicuna makes one change
2021-01-15T13:13:58Z
Kibu Vicuna makes one change in the Kerala Blasters XI which defeated Jamshedpur in their last game. Nishu Kumar replaces Lalruatthara in the right-back position.
An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season
2021-01-15T13:12:32Z
Robbie Fowler fields a similar starting lineup in back to back games for the first time this season. Also, good news for the Red and Golds as star attacker Anthony Pilkington is back from injury and features in the matchday squad.
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
2021-01-15T13:11:43Z
EB unchanged, Nishu starts for KBFC
Team news for the big game is here! #ISL #SCEBKBFC pic.twitter.com/KXiBmhz2RG— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 15, 2021