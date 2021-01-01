East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa: Bright Enobakhare scores a stunning goal in entertaining stalemate

FULL TIME!
East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa
Ten-man East Bengal hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
Bright Enobakhare (79') gave East Bengal the lead in the 79th minute with a brilliant solo effort but Devendra Murgaonkar (81') cancelled the Nigerian's goal within two minutes to earn his side a point.
FC goa remained on the third position on the league table with 15 points from 10 matches while East Bengal moved up to the ninth place with seven points from nine games.
Added time: 6 minutes
86' East Bengal - Substitution
81' GOAL! East Bengal 1-1 FC Goa
Devendra equalises for FC GoaThe young FC Goa forward heads the ball into the net from an inch-perfect cross from Saviour Gama to equalise for the Gaurs.
79'' GOAL! East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa
Bright Enobakhare gives East Bengal the leadBright Enobakhare scores a wonder goal. Jacques Maghoma lays off Debjit Majumder's long ball to Bright who goes past three Goa defenders with exquisite skill and scores past Nawaz.
72' FC Goa - Substitution
68' FC Goa - Substitution
66' East Bengal - Substitution
60' Steinmann's shot goes wide!
56' Danny Fox shown red card!
Tempers are flaring
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
East Bengal 0-0 FC GoaIt's all square. It has been all FC Goa in the first 45 minutes but East Bengal too have had their chances to take the lead. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
47' Chance for Holloway!
39' Another quality by Debjit
36' Ortiz's long-range attempt stopped by Debjit
Cooling break!
29' Fox's header just goes wide!
28' Chance for Holloway but misses!
22' Fox intercepts Bedia's free-kick
FC Goa in ascedancy
10' Raju intercepts Saviour's cross
7' Chance for East Bengal from a counter-attack
5' Debjit pulls off a quality save!
KICK-OFF!
A cracker on the cards!
44.9% - FC Goa have the best shooting accuracy of 44.9% in the league after MD9 in the Indian Super League; East Bengal have the best shooting accuracy inside the box (53.3%).
H2H - East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa
One change in Goa lineup
Five changes in East Bengal lineup
Team News!
Pilkington not in matchday squad
Team News!
Pilkington not in East Bengal's matchday squad, Maghoma benched 😮
Princeton starts for FC Goa