Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

MCFC XI
2021-01-25T13:13:17Z
Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
CFC XI
2021-01-25T13:12:49Z
Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia(C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves.
Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City
2021-01-25T12:22:25Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.