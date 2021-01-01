Live Blog

Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur: A late own goal seals a crucial win for the Men of Steel

Enes Sipovic's own in the dying minutes of the match gifted Jamshedpur important three points...

Updated
David Grande, Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-02-10T15:57:47Z

Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur

A late own goal by Chennaiyin defender Enes Sipovic helped Jamshedpur pick up a crucial win over the Marina Machans in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Both teams had their fair share of chances to score but the only goal of the match came only in the 90th minute. Thoi Singh had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in Chennaiyin's favour when he received a pass from Jakub Sylvestr inside the box but instead of pulling the trigger himself, he tried to square the ball towards a teammate.

From the counter-attack a long ball was sent to David Grande inside the box who received the pass made space for himself and took a shot which hit Sipovic's feet before going into the net.

Chennaiyin's play-offs hopes received a major blow after the defeat while Jamshedpur kept their hopes alive. The Men of Steel overtook Bengaluru on the points table with 21 points from 17 matches while the Marina Machans remained on the eighth position with 17 points from as many matches.

90' GOAL! Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur

2021-02-10T15:48:31Z

David Grande breaks the deadlock!

From the counter-attack, David Grande receives pass inside the box on the right side. He twists and turns and unleashes a shot with his left-foot which goes into the net.
David Grande, Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
89' Oh Thoi!

2021-02-10T15:47:36Z

Thoi Singh receives a cheeky pass from Jakub Sylvestr inside the box but instead of taking the shot he squares the ball which gets intercepted.

84' Eze' header goes wide!

2021-02-10T15:42:11Z

Monroy floats in a cross inside the box and Eze outjumps Sipovic in the air and attempts a header but it goes just wide off the second post.

77' Chennaiyin - Substitution

2021-02-10T15:34:55Z

Jakub Sylvestr and Thoi Singh IN Isma and Rahim Ali OUT.

Both teams look hungry for a goal

2021-02-10T15:30:37Z

Both coaches have made some attacking changes in a bid to get the first goal of the match.

70' Jamshedpur - Substitution

2021-02-10T15:28:33Z

Nick Fitzgerald IN Alex Lima OUT.

66' Chennaiyin - Substitution

2021-02-10T15:23:55Z

Edwin Vanspaul IN Manuel Lanzarote OUT.

59' Hartley so close!

2021-02-10T15:17:35Z

Monroy sends a whipping free-kick which Vishal Kaith punches away. Narender takes a shot from the rebound ball which reaches Hartley inside the 6-yard box but the Jamshedpur skipper fails to control it as Kaith collects the ball. Big, big miss!

56' Jamshedpur - Substitution

2021-02-10T15:14:35Z

Narender Gahlot IN Dinliana Renthlei OUT.

53' Grande's attempts goes high!

2021-02-10T15:11:33Z

Monroy sends a quality ball from a free-kick inside the box and Eze heads the ball towards Grande who takes a first time attempt on goal but it goes just above the crossbar.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-10T15:03:32Z

The second half gets underway!

HALF TIME!

2021-02-10T14:47:59Z

Chennaiyin 0-0 Jamshedpur

It's all square after the first 45 minutes of play as neither team have able to break the deadlock. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

45' Crucial challenge from Eze!

2021-02-10T14:46:40Z

Isma sets up a pass for Rahim Ali near the right edge of the box who does well to dribble past Peter Hartley before cutting inside the box but before he could take a shot Eze makes a crucial interception and clears it.

36' Grande's shot goes wide!

2021-02-10T14:37:16Z

David Grande wins a ball from a poor kick of Vishal Kaith and makes space for himself inside the box before taking a shot but it goes just wide!

Cooling break!

2021-02-10T14:32:29Z

Both teams had their fair share chances in the first 30 minutes of the game but none could score.

30' Ricky blocks Rahim's shot inside the box

2021-02-10T14:30:13Z

Memo finds Chhangte with a forward pass near the left edge of the box who squares the ball in the middle for Rahim to shoot who goes for the goal but Ricky Lallawmawma makes a crucial block.

26' Memo's shot sails over the crossbar

2021-02-10T14:28:11Z

A quality move from Chennaiyin sees Chhangte, Lanzarote and Germanpreet playing quick one-touch passes before Germanpreet sets up a ball for Memo who takes a shot but it goes above the crossbar.

19' Lima's shot gets deflected off a Chennaiyin player

2021-02-10T14:20:27Z

Once again Alex Lima shows his trickery inside the box going past two players but his final shot gets deflected.

17' Lima makes a good move

2021-02-10T14:18:09Z

Alex Lima makes a solo run inside the Chennaiyin box going past two players but fails to control the ball in the end as it goes to Vishal Kaith. Good move nonetheless.

Chennaiyin have more possession

2021-02-10T14:16:20Z

Chennaiyin are enjoying the lion's share of possession in the first 15 minutes of the game but are yet to pose much threat except for Chhangte's early attempt on goal.

4' Rehenesh stops Chhangte's shot

2021-02-10T14:05:02Z

Lallianzuala Chhangte receives a pass on the left flank and cuts in to the middle before taking a curling shot from the edge of the box but Rehenesh does equally well to parry it away. Top effort and top save.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-10T13:57:09Z

Jamshedpur get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Must-win game for both teams

2021-02-10T13:12:40Z

Both Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur have to win this tie to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot. The Men of Steel have 18 points from 16 games while Chennaiyin have 17 points from 16 matches.

Four changes in the JFC lineup

2021-02-10T13:10:48Z

Owen Coyle makes four changes in the Jamshedpur XI which lost to East Bengal in their last match. Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela and David Grande replace Narender, Mobashir Rahman, Nick Fitzgerald and suspended Nerijus Valskis.

Two changes in the CFC lineup

2021-02-10T13:09:09Z

Csaba Laszlo makes two changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Chhuantea Fanai and Germanpreet Singh replace Jerry Lalrinzuala and Anirudh Thapa.

Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur

2021-02-10T12:04:14Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.