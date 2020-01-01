Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Habas' men have scored in every game
@atkmohunbaganfc are the only team to have scored at least a single goal in every match in the current campaign of the ISL. Interestingly only once have ATKMB managed to score more than one goal in a game (against sc_eastbengal 2-0).
ATK Mohun Bagan in red hot form!
The Mariners are on a two-match winning streak and will climb to the top of the league table if they win against Chennaiyin tonight. ATK Mohun Bagan have won five out of their seven matches so far in the league and have conceded only three goals.
Team news!
Reagan returns, ATK Mohun Bagan unchanged
Here's how Chennaiyin and ATK Mohun Bagan are lining up
Predictions?
Chennaiyin vs ATK Mohun Bagan
After a disappointing draw in their last match against East Bengal, Chennaiyin will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on the other Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan in the final match of 2020 on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.