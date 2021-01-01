Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

AND WE'RE OFF!!!!
Guardiola: 'The players are too excited!'
Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "What a pleasure to be here.
"I thought about making more changes but this kind of game, the players won't be tired because they're so excited. The trip was comfortable, the hotel is magnificent, the city is so nice. No complaints. We have got five days until the game in Anfield.
"They [PSG's stars] are too good to control all the game. We have an idea with a game we want to do and we'll try."
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold: 'It does not look great for the Man City game'
Jurgen Klopp told reporters about defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being absent for tonight's game against Porto: "Unfortunately shortly after training he went in early and we did a further assessment. "He is out for today for sure and it does not look great for the Manchester City game as well.
"He thought it was tight but it is a little bit more than that. "It’s always a question of fresh legs or rhythm we decided this time for rhythm. Normally you have to rotate but in this situation we don’t have to the boys can go again."
Team news: Real Madrid vs Sheriff
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Camavinga, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
Sheriff XI: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yakhshiboev
Our starting XI vs Sheriff!
Team news: Porto vs Liverpool
Porto XI: Costa, Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu, Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Díaz, Taremi, Martinez
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane
The Reds to face Porto
Trent misses out with a sore groin.
Team news: PSG vs Man City
PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish
Tonight's starting XI vs Man City
Marco Verratti and Leo Messi return after injury!
Hello and welcome to today's Champions League matchday blog!
The Champions League has returned, and we've got a jam-packed evening full of some excellent fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City, AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff.
Hang tight for team news!