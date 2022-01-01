Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

Inter v Liverpool

If a European star is to be born, how about Harvey Elliott? The youngster has worked his way back from injury in recent weeks - and it barely looks like he's been away.

There's no rust on the teenager and he makes history by slipping into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI today.

Also one to watch out for? Luis Diaz, who has also enjoyed a fruitful start to life in the Premier League, and at least gets to play some European football too after picking Anfield.