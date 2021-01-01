Champions League LIVE: Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona, Malmo vs Chelsea, Atalanta vs Manchester United and all the action

Following the early games, there will be six other matches this evening, headlined by some of the world's top teams.

After crushing Tottenham this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United faces a big test against Malmo. Struggling Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to face Dynamo Kiev as they look to move on from the Ronald Koeman era.

Elsewhere, perrenial contenders Bayern Munich take on Benfica, Sevilla faces Lille, Juventus hosts Zenit and Young Boys visit Villarreal.