Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd vs PSG, Liverpool vs Bayern in UCL last 16, UEL to follow

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW
⚽️ Schalke vs Man City
⚽️ Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
⚽️ Man Utd vs PSG
⚽️ Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
⚽️ Lyon vs Barcelona
⚽️ Roma vs Porto
⚽️ Ajax vs Real Madrid
⚽️ Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 32 DRAW
⚽️ Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb
⚽️ Club Brugge vs Red Bull Salzburg
⚽️ Rapid Vienna vs Inter
⚽️ Slavia Prague vs Genk
⚽️ Krasnodar vs Bayer Leverkusen
⚽️ Zurich vs Napoli
⚽️ Malmo vs Chelsea
⚽️ Shakhtar Donetsk vs Frankfurt
⚽️ Celtic vs Valencia
⚽️ Rennes vs Real Betis
⚽️ Olympiacos vs Dynamo Kiev
⚽️ Lazio vs Sevilla
⚽️ Fenerbahce vs Zenit
⚽️ Sporting vs Villarreal
⚽️ BATE Borisov vs Arsenal
⚽️ Galatasaray vs Benfica
A reminder of who is in the UEL draw hat
Here are the teams in the hat for that:
⚽️ Seeded teams ⚽️
Arsenal
Benfica*
Betis
Chelsea
Dinamo Zagreb
Dynamo Kiev
Frankfurt
Genk
Inter*
Bayer Leverkusen
Napoli*
Red Bull Salzburg
Sevilla
Valencia*
Villarreal
Zenit
⚽️ Unseeded teams ⚽️
BATE Borisov
Celtic
Club Brugge*
Fenerbahce
Galatasaray*
Krasnodar
Lazio
Malmo
Olympiacos
Rapid Wien
Rennes
Slavia Prague
Sporting
Shakhtar Donetsk*
Viktoria Plzen*
Zurich
*Transferred from the Champions League
Celia Sasic and Ricardo Carvalho are here 💪
🚨 Europa League last 32 draw is under way 🚨
The one we've all been waiting for...After all the technicalities have been explained, we're straight back into the balls in the pots.
Klopp has chance for revenge vs Bayern
"Jurgen Klopp will have smiled when Liverpool’s Champions League last 16 draw was confirmed, that’s for sure.
"The Reds boss will be given the chance to renew old hostilities in the New Year, with his side heading for a mouth-watering clash with Bayern Munich in February.
"Not the easiest of draws, of course. Klopp would surely have preferred another trip to Portugal to face FC Porto, but all things considered Liverpool can be confident about their trip to Germany. The Bayern of 2018-19 are not the Bayern that Klopp will remember from his time in the Bundesliga."
How will Man Utd's defence cope against PSG?
"Less than 24 hours on from a spanking at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United now have to face up to the possibility of dealing with Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar.
"The Champions League round of 16 draw on Monday pitted United against a free-scoring, free-wheeling Paris Saint-Germain side who will surely relish the prospect of taking on Jose Mourinho’s underwhelming side in February and March."
Read more from Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes.
📝 Champions League last 16 stats 📝
Going back to the last 16 of the Champions League, here are a few points of note (via Opta).
⚽️ Man City have never faced Schalke in the Champions League. Their last meeting was in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup group stage, with Man City winning 2-0 away from home.
⚽️ This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Manchester United and PSG. Man Utd haven't lost against French opposition in European competition since November 2005 (0-1 vs Lille), winning six and drawing two since.
⚽️ Liverpool will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League for the first time ever, with their last match coming in the European Super Cup in August 2001 (won 3-2). Liverpool have lost only one of their last 16 games against German sides in European competition (W10 D5), losing 2-4 vs Bayer Leverkusen in April 2002 in the Champions League.
Who are the teams to avoid?
It may be UEFA's secondary club competition, but there are some big-hitters involved.
Teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla have already impressed in the group stage and will be hopeful of going all the way.
Then, of course, the likes of Napoli, Inter, Valencia, Benfica and Galatasaray have dropped down from the Champions League.
Other teams involved in the draw include Celtic, Lazio, Fenerbahce and Villarreal.
It's not going to be easy!
How does the Europa League last 32 draw work?
As with the Champions League draw it is basically a case of drawing the seeded teams against the unseeded teams.
However, some restrictions also apply.
⚫️ Teams cannot be drawn against teams from the same group.
⚫️ Teams cannot be drawn against teams from the same association.
Seeded teams will be away for the first leg.
When does the UEL last 32 take place?
Hummels has his 👀 on Klopp!
The Champions League last 16 has paired Jurgen Klopp with a team he knows plenty about: Bayern Munich.
But there are a few players in the Bayern ranks who are all too familiar with the Liverpool boss too!
I 👀 u my former coach 😁— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) December 17, 2018
🌟 And now for the Europa League draw!
The football never really stops
The Europa League draw takes place in around half an hour's time.
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
Ajax vs Real Madrid
Roma vs Porto
Lyon vs Barcelona
Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund
🔴⚫️ Manchester United vs PSG 🔵🔴
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
First teams are out!
The draw is set to begin
So here are the two seeding pots:
⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Man City
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid
⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Lyon
Man Utd
Roma
Schalke
Tottenham
The special guests are here!
The draw proceedings have begun 🎉
Let's go!
Stay tuned.
We will be treated to information about the technicalities - which, luckily for you, we've already explained! - and then it's down to business.
Who have you got?
#UCLDraw time!— Goal (@goal) December 17, 2018
Who wins the Champions League? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9P5swqszC3
This is what they're playing for..
Who will get their hands on it?
Manchester City and Barcelona are among the favourites, but holders Real Madrid's chances have lengthened.
Check out all the favourites and outsiders here!
⭐️ Under half an hour to go! ⭐️
Just under half an hour to go until things get started.
And remember: teams cannot play teams from the same group or the same association.
📝 STAT ATTACK! 📝
One for Spurs fans to ponder..
⚪️ Of all 16 sides to qualify for the last 16, Tottenham were the only side to have a negative goal difference in the group stage (-1) – they are the first side to qualify for the last 16 with a negative goal difference since Roma in 2015-16.
Will Neymar be dancing after the draw?
#MondayMotivation ❓#UCLdraw coming up at 12:00 CET 🕺 pic.twitter.com/nkta3BfXSJ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 17, 2018
🤔 What did we learn from the group stage?
⚽️ A fourth successive CL title may be beyond Real Madrid.
⚽️ Borussia Dortmund & Ajax are serious contenders.
⚽️ Even with Ronaldo, Juve still lack that cutting edge.
📝 Stat Attack! 📝
⚽️ Robert Lewandowski topped the goalscoring charts in the 2018-19 group stage (8 goals); this is the lowest top-scoring player in a UCL group stage since 2012-13, when Burak Yilmaz & Cristiano Ronaldo both netted six goals.
Click here to check out all of this season's top scorers.
Who do you want your team to get?
Let us know on Twitter!
⏳ Less than an hour until the Champions League draw!— Goal (@goal) December 17, 2018
👇 Fill in the blanks - the last 16 tie I want to see is _________ vs _________ #UCL pic.twitter.com/wbhpei0MoB
And there's more!
Of course, it can be easy to get swept up in all the excitement of the Champions League, but there is another draw on today as well.
The last 32 of the Europa League will learn their fate an hour after the Champions League draw, with things scheduled to kick off at 12pm GMT (7am ET)
We've got everything you need to know on that 👉 here.
📅 When will the CL last 16 take place?
The first leg of the round of 16 stage will be played from February 12-20, and the second legs will be played from March 5-13.
Find out everything you need to know by clicking here.
📝 Stat Attack!
🇳🇱 Ajax are the first Dutch side to progress to the Champions League knockout stage since PSV in 2015-16. No Dutch side have made it to the quarter-finals since PSV in 2006-07.
Will Erik ten Hag's men emulate Louis van Gaal and the heroes of 1995?
Mourinho isn't worried anyway...
“You look forward to Monday, I don’t,” Jose Mourinho told MUTV ahead of the draw. “Really it’s not something that keeps me with an eye on the television..."
Read the full story right here on Goal!
⏳Just an hour to go until the draw gets started!
The draw is set to get under way at 11am GMT (6am ET).
Excited yet? 😍
📝 Stat Attack!
🦁 There are more English clubs in the last 16 than from any other nation (4), which was also the case last season (5).
Those four teams are: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.
No English team has won the Champions League since Chelsea in 2012. Will one of them go all the way this year?
So who can get who then?
The aforementioned draw restrictions mean that certain teams can avoid certain others.
Let's break that down.
⚽️ Group Winners ⚽️
Barcelona's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke
Bayern Munich's possible opponents: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Borussia Dortmund's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Juventus' possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Schalke, Tottenham
Man City's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke
PSG's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Man Utd, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham
Porto's possible opponents: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Roma, Tottenham
Real Madrid's possible opponents: Ajax, Liverpool, Lyon, Man Utd, Schalke, Tottenham
⚽️ Group Runners-up ⚽️
Ajax's possible opponents: Barcelona, Dortmund, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Porto
Liverpool's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Lyon's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Juventus, Porto, Real Madrid
Man Utd's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
Roma's possible opponents: Barcelona, Bayern, Dortmund, Man City, PSG, Porto
Schalke's possible opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid
Tottenham's possible opponents: Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Juventus, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid
How does the draw work?
Essentially, the draw involves drawing a team from Pot 1 (group winners) against a team from Pot 2 (group runners-up).
However, there are a few points to note:
✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from their group.
✋ A team cannot be drawn against another team from the same country/association.
🤔 Which teams are in the last 16?
Who is in the hat?
As the name suggests, 16 teams have progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League, so who are they?
There are two seeding pots - one populated by group winners and the other made up of group runners-up.
The Champions League last 16 draw is here 🏆
