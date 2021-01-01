Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

But if fate is to intervene in tonight's game, it will surely only do so for one man - the magical Sergio Aguero, who departs Manchester City after a decade of success at the Etihad Stadium.

The man already written into club history for his title-winning goal all those years ago added another honour to his name on the final day of the Premier League season, becoming the player with the most goals for a single club in the competition.

But the Argentine famously once said he would not leave them until he had helped them lift the Champions League - and tonight, in his final game in charge, he finally gets his shot.