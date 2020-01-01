Champions League & Europa League draws: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool & more learn knockout fate

Here's a reminder of the seeding...
Seeded teams
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🏴 Man City
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Juventus
Unseeded teams
🇵🇹 Porto
🇮🇹 Atalanta
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇮🇹 Lazio
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig
Note:
• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together.
Salut Stephane!
Stephane Chapuisat has joined Marchetti on stage to help conduct the draw.
Chapuisat won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and starred at international level for Switzerland, scoring 21 goals in 103 caps.
Giorgio Marchetti is here! ⭐️
The draw ceremony is under way 🏆
RIP Gerard Houllier
The build-up to this draw has been overshadowed by the death of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier at the age of 73.
Houllier led the Reds to six trophies during his time as manager, including the UEFA Cup in 2001, a year which also saw them clinch the FA Cup and League Cup.
May he rest in peace.
Terribly sad news.— Goal News (@GoalNews) December 14, 2020
Gerard Houllier, one of Liverpool's great managers, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.
Ten minutes to go! ⏳
Not long now before the Champions League draw gets started.
Time to make that cup of tea or coffee... ☕️
Europa League seeding pots ⚽️
Here are the seeding splits for the last 32...
Seeded teams:
• Roma
• Arsenal
• Rangers
• PSV
• Napoli
• AC Milan
• Ajax
Unseeded teams:
• Molde
• Slavia Prague
• Benfica
• Granada
• Braga
• Lille
• Maccabi Tel-Aviv
• Antwerp
• Wolfsberger
• Krasnodar
• Red Bull Salzburg
Here's who Barcelona could get 😬
At this point there are no easy games... but some are certainly more difficult than others!
Who do you want your team to get? 🤔
Here's the make-up of the last 16:
4️⃣ teams from Spain.
4️⃣ teams from Germany.
3️⃣ teams from England.
3️⃣ teams from Italy.
1️⃣ team from France.
1️⃣ team from Portugal.
The Champions League & Europa League draws are here!
Europe's elite discover their fate in the last 16 and last 32 of the continental tournaments
Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the draws for the Champions League last 16 and the Europa League last 32!
The Champions League draw kicks off at 11am GMT (6am ET).
The Europa League draw gets under way shortly afterwards at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).
We'll bring you all the latest from the draw as it happens, so stick around for all the details and updates.