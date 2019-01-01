Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

🎁 Will it be a happy birthday for Pogba?
Manchester United star Paul Pogba turns 26 today and he will be hoping for a favourable draw from UEFA as his gift, no doubt!
🎁⭐️ @paulpogba ⭐️🎁— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2019
Manchester United's star man turns 26 today 🥳🥳🥳#UCL | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/4C9j0SCcXN
⚽️ Which teams are in the Europa League draw?
Premier League, La Liga and Serie A among those represented.
The Europa League draw is likely to get started roughly an hour after the Champions League draw, so around 12 noon GMT (8am ET).
You can check out the teams that are involved in those draws below:
🇬🇧 Arsenal
🇵🇹 Benfica
🇬🇧 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Napoli
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
🇪🇸 Valencia
🇪🇸 Villarreal
There are two teams from England and two teams from Spain, with the rest hailing from Italy, Czech Republic, Germany and Portugal.
⚽️ Which teams are in the Champions League draw?
Four teams from England are involved.
You can see the teams involved in the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws below:
🇳🇱 Ajax
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇮🇹 Juventus
🇬🇧 Liverpool
🇵🇹 Porto
🇬🇧 Tottenham
As you can see, there are four teams from England involved in the last eight, which means there is a good chance a team from the Premier League could go all the way for the first time since 2012 - when Chelsea won the title. However, there is no country protection at this stage, so they could well end up being drawn against one another.
⏱ When does the draw start?
Draw proceedings are set to get under way at 11am GMT (that's 7am ET).
The Champions League draw will take place first, with the Europa League draw to follow.
There's usually a lengthy preamble to these draw ceremonies, with UEFA officials explaining how it all works and looking back on the highlights of the tournaments so far.
The draws themselves don't take that long though - blink and you might miss it! Fear not though, we've got you covered. 👍
🙌 Draw day is here!
Hello and welcome to Goal's coverage of the Champions League and Europa League draws.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news and developments from both draws as they happen, so stick around!