Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Marcelinho stars as the Mariners pick up a comfortable win

Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna and Marcelinho were on target as ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

The Fijian forward handed his team the lead in the 37th after converting a penalty and then Marcelinho doubled the lead in the 44th minute from an outstanding free-kick from the edge of the box.

With the win, the Mariners reduced the gap with Mumbai City at the top of the table to point. They now have 33 points from 16 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru's chances of making it to the play-offs are virtually over as they now have 19 points from 17 outings.