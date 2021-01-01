Live Blog

Bangladesh 0-1 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Sunil Chhetri has scored his 76th international goal to give India the lead...

Updated
Comments (0)
Sunil Chhetri Nepal India International Friendly 2021
AIFF Media

Half-time: Bangladesh 0-1 India

2021-10-04T11:48:38Z

Not too many chances created in the first half with India converting off one of couple of their openings. Not a performance up to the liking of Igor Stimac, however, losing the ball on quite a few occasions but pretty dominant overall otherwise. They started playing with a little bit more fuidity towards the end of the half.

Bangladesh have been more reliant on counterattacks. Oscar Bruzon, who has taken over from Jamie Day ahead of the tournament, has evidently asked his his side to keep the ball as much as they can. They do need to create better openings for themselves in order to stay in contention for a result from the tie.
 

Udanta Singh Bangladesh India SAFF Championship 2021
AIFF Media

40' Gurpreet's diving save

2021-10-04T11:41:32Z

Gurpreet dives full length to his left to block Biplo Ahamed's attempt of finding the far post from the left off a quick counter-attack by Bangladesh.

Liston did ask for a save from Anisur minutes earlier as well, when the ATK Mohun Bagan attacker shot straight at the rival goalkeeper.

38' CHHETRIIII

2021-10-04T11:39:33Z

A direct shot at goal by Chhetri with his left foot a couple of yards outside the box. Forces a save from Anisur for a corner.

Pele's record in sight

2021-10-04T11:37:09Z

Chhetri is one short of equaling it

India's Sunil Chhetri has now scored his 76th international goals and is now just one strike short of equalling Brazilian legend Pele's record of 77 goals. 

Read more

26' Who else but Chhetri

2021-10-04T11:27:42Z

India take the lead

Pritam Kotal releasing Udanta on the right flank who cuts back a pass for Chhetri. The Indian skipper blasts the ball past Anisur Rahman in the Bangladesh goal.
 
Sunil Chhetri Nepal India International Friendly 2021
AIFF Media

Nearly a blunder

2021-10-04T11:22:59Z

Bheke attempts to intercept a cross from the left with Miah charging in behind the Indian defender who for a moment loses control on the first touch but the ball luckily comes off his other foot for a corner that India averts

Bangladesh playing at home?

2021-10-04T11:10:44Z

The support in the stands could well suggest that Bangladesh are as good as playing at home. Their every forward move is cheered. Sana had to prevent Matin Miah from latching on to a cross from the left on the last occasion.

Not much created by the Indian contingent in attack, other than perhaps Liston Colaco's delivery from the right wing cleared away by Bishwanath Ghosh.

KICK-OFF!

2021-10-04T11:01:50Z

Bangladesh vs India is underway

It's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.

Can India start with a win?

2021-10-04T10:53:40Z

Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka 1-0, whereas in the second match of Matchday 1, Nepal beat Maldives by the same scoreline. Can India move to the top of the group with a better win today?

India bench

2021-10-04T10:52:20Z

India subs: Seriton, Apuia, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj, Jeakson, Yasir, Mandar, Sahal, Suresh, Rahim, Vishal.

India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener

2021-10-04T10:39:49Z

Bangladesh vs India

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.