Ballon d'Or 2019 winner live blog: Van Dijk, Messi & Ronaldo vie for best player of the year award

Here's what you need to know to follow this year's ceremony!

What time does the ceremony start?

The red carpet part that preambles the official ceremony is set to start at 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET), while the ceremony proper is due to begin at 7:30pm GMT (2:30pm ET).

Where does the ceremony take place?

It will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

How can I watch the ceremony?

You'll be able to watch the ceremony through Football's broadcast.