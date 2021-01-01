ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Chennaiyin - David Williams scores late winner for Mariners

FULL-TIME
2021-01-21T15:55:19Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 ChennaiyinATK Mohun Bagan claim a deserved win against Chennaiyin, thanks to super-sub David Williams' header from a corner-kick right at the end. The Mariners close the gap to league leaders Mumbai City to just two points. The Islanders play their game in hand tomorrow against East Bengal.
90 + 5 - GOALLINE CLEARANCE!
2021-01-21T15:53:23Z
Tiri with a game-saving goalline clearance to keep the lead intact. Arindam comes out in an attempt to get to a ball into the box but fails to get the ball. Sipovic meets it first and heads it towards an empty net. Tiri covers for his keeper and clears the ball just before it goes in!
90 - BAGAN TAKE THE LEAD!
2021-01-21T15:49:23Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 ChennaiyinBAGAN HAVE DONE IT! A massive goal for the Mariners and it has come from a corner-kick. David Williams rises the highest inside the box to meet Javier's corner and heads the ball in with aplomb!
83 - Bagan defence stands strong
2021-01-21T15:42:13Z
Chennaiyin have an opportunity to break the opposition's backline from the right flank through Thoi Singh but an alert Jhingan forces him wide and Hernandez comes across to cover and then clear the danger.
74 - WHAT A SAVE!
2021-01-21T15:32:54Z
Some goalmouth action, finally! Bagan have a free kick on the right side just outside the box. Javier Hernandez strike a stupendous set-piece and Kaith dives to his left to make a brilliant reflex save! Relief!
68 - Garcia launches Chandrayaan
2021-01-21T15:26:33Z
Garcia dribbles forward through the centre and finds Javier to his left who gives the ball back to the Spaniard. Garcia then attempts a first-time effort and the ball disappears.
63 - Yellow for Rathi
2021-01-21T15:21:47Z
Rathi leaves space in behind which Thoi tries to get into as he chases a pass. The defender commits a cynical foul to bring the winger down and earns a yellow.
55 - Habas makes a change
2021-01-21T15:14:30Z
Sumit Rathi comes on for Subhasish Bose and it looks like the Mariners are changing to 3 at the back.
46 - Arindam makes a mess!
2021-01-21T15:05:01Z
Chennaiyin attack first after the break and Arindam nearly gifts them a goal. Reagan sends a good cross into the box from the right flank and the keeper pushes it straight to Rahim. The youngster then shoots at goal and keeper against pushes it - this time out of danger.
HALF-TIME
2021-01-21T14:50:59Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 ChennaiyinThe first half ends with the referee showing the game's first yellow to Carl McHugh for a foul on Thoi Singh. Bagan have looked dangerous at times but both teams need to get a move on after the break if they do not want another goalless stalemate.
39 - Not many clear-cut chances
2021-01-21T14:40:32Z
Neither team has been able to create clear-cut chances to score in the first half. There have been half chances but the teams have been wasteful. Javier is the latest to deliver a cross into the box from the left but it is cleared easily by Sabia.
27 - Chennaiyin yet to test the keepr
2021-01-21T14:22:28Z
We are nearing the half-hour mark and Chennaiyin have not registered a shot on target. Bagan have two and are looking more dangerous out on the field.
17 - Manvir overhits
2021-01-21T14:17:38Z
Bagan have had slightly more of the ball in the opening stages but needs to convert it into goals. Manvir dribbles forward down the right flank, gets into the box and tries to square it to a free Roy Krishna in the centre but overhits his pass.
9 - Rahim shoots wide!
2021-01-21T14:09:18Z
Rahim gets the ball outside the box, takes a couple of touches and fires an effort well away from Arindam's goal.
5.- Free-kick for Chennaiyin
2021-01-21T14:06:27Z
Sahil loses the ball and allows Isma to run at the Bagan defence. Tiri comes across and fouls the forward. Memo hits the wall with his free-kick from outside the box,
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-21T14:01:44Z
ATK Mohun Bagan vs ChennaiyinCan Bagan break tradition to get off to a good start against Chennaiyin? Let's find out!
Unbreakable Bagan?
2021-01-21T13:51:47Z
The Mariners have kept the most number of clean sheets this season (7) and have conceded just 1 goal from open play.
Bagan after the break
2021-01-21T13:38:51Z
Bagan have scored 11 goals 10 have come in the 2nd half. Their opponents Chennaiyin have conceded 12 goals and 9 of them were after the break.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin
2021-01-21T13:36:46Z
Head-to-HeadThese two teams met earlier this season to produce a goalless stalemate. ATK Mohun Bagan need a win tonight to keep up with league leaders Mumbai City