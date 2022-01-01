African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nottingham Forest agree fee with Watford over striker Dennis

IFK Haninge have signed Kenya international Frank Odhiambo from Djurgardens IF on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old was signed by Djurgardens from Gor Mahia in January 2022, penning a five-year deal with the club.

However, the consistency of Marcus Danielson and Hjalmar Ekdal and the rapid development of Isak Hien has seen Odhiambo struggle to get playing time.