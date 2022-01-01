According to the Daily Mail, Hakim Ziyech wants a switch from Chelsea to AC Milan but will have to accept a pay cut to do so.

Chelsea are willing to sell the Moroccan winger for as little as £8.4 million as he is no longer in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Since joining the Blue in 2020, the 29-year-old has found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter, and now seeks a move away to gain more regular playing time.