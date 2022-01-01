African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United make £10m Bailly offer

Estoril sign Lea Siliki from Rennes
Estoril have confirmed the signing of James Lea Siliki on a permanent move from Ligue 1 side Rennes.
The Cameroon international penned a three-year contract that will keep him at the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota until 2025.
As primeiras declarações como Mágico: “Estou pronto para dar tudo em campo e conquistar muitos títulos com o Estoril Praia“. #JogaLimpo #JuntosPeloMágico #EstorilPraia #AquiNaoEsMaisUm pic.twitter.com/GO2AoWnZte— Estoril Praia SAD (@estorilpraiasad) July 24, 2022
Dari closing in on Brest move
Wydad Casablanca star Achraf Dari is set to complete a move to French side Brest, according to L’Equipe.
The Morocco international is expected to pen a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit for an estimated €2.7m fee.
Man Utd want £10m for Roma target Bailly
Roma are set to make a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.
The Mirror reports that the centre-back could be available for under £10 million as the Red Devils are open to selling him.
Hull sign Ghana striker Tetteh
Hull City have announced the arrival of striker Benjamin Tetteh in readiness for the new EFL Championship season.
The 25-year-old Ghana international has arrived at the Tigers on a free transfer from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor and has penned a two-year deal with a club option of an extra year.
Newcastle target Pepe and Traore
After failing to land on their primary target, Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United have now set their eyes on Arsenal and Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe, 90min reports.
The Magpies are also considering moves for Watford’s Sarr, Wolves’ Adama Traore, and Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet in a bid to strengthen their right wing.
West Ham considering raid on Watford’s Dennis and Sarr
West Ham United are reportedly monitoring Emmanuel Dennis’ situation at Championship side Watford, talkSPORT reports.
However, a move for the Nigerian will depend on the outcome of bids for Armando Broja of Chelsea and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca.
Additionally, the Hammers have also added the Senegal international Ismaila Sarr to their list of targets.
Kenya’s Johana moves to Thailand
Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana has joined Muangthong United of Thailand.
The midfielder becomes the second Kenyan to join Thai League 1 after Ayub Timbe signed for Buriram United.
Simba sign Ivory Coast defender
Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have completed the signing of Ivory Coast star Mohammed Ouattara from Al Hilal of Sudan, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed.
The central defender, 23, who signed a two-year deal, has already joined Simba, who are in Egypt for their pre-season programme.
AC Milan express interest in Senegal’s Sarr
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr has become the subject of loan interest from Serie A champions AC Milan, according to Milan News.
Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici and the Rossoneri are said to have held a discussion over the Senegalese, who signed for them in August of last year, and the 2022 Caf Young Player of the Year was loaned back to Metz until the end of the 2021–22 season.
Nantes sign Mostafa
Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed has joined League 1 side FC Nantes from Zamalek FC.
Hello @mmostafa_11 😁 pic.twitter.com/QDy1D9qloP— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) July 22, 2022
The Egyptian side had initially loaned the attacker to Turkish side Galatasaray in January 2020 showed before the French side showed interest.
Joel Obi signs for Reggina
Reggina have announced the signing of Nigeria international Joel Obi from Serie A side Salernitana.
The midfielder was handed a two-year deal by the Italian second-tier outfit that will keep him at Stadio Oreste Granillo until 2024.
Braga sign DR Congo prospect Banza
Sporting Braga has announced the signing of Simon Banza from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.
The 25-year-old, who is eligible to represent DR Congo at international level, penned a five-year contract with the Archbishops, meaning he will remain at Estadio Municipal de Braga until 2027.
Spurs in talks with Milan over Tanganga transfer
Tottenham director Fabio Paratici met with AC Milan board today in Milano. Negotiations ongoing for Japhet Tanganga deal. 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022
Tanganga, one of the names now discussed between the two clubs - in touch for potential opportunies in the next weeks. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/US7N6hyRiR
Forest plotting swoop for Watford striker Dennis
Nottingham Forest are plotting a swoop for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis - according to The Daily Mail.
The Premier League new-boys have already spent £70 million ($84m) on new players this summer, but Steve Cooper is still looking to increase his options further in the attack.
Dennis, who scored ten Premier League goals in 2021-22, could be open to a return to the top-flight with Forest after suffering relegation with Watford.
Gor Mahia drop two foreigners
Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia have dropped Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita and Congolese striker Yangayay Sando, GOAL understands.
The two have left after a mutual agreement with K’Ogalo.
Harambee Stars defender leaves Ulinzi
Harambee Stars defender Harun Mwale has left FKF PL side Ulinzi Stars, GOAL can confirm.
Premier League champions Tusker and KCB are the top sides leading the race to sign the left-back.