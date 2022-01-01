African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United join Chelsea in race to sign Aubameyang

Nice and Monaco agree on Sofiane Diop
Nice have agreed a €20.5m deal for AS Monaco’s Sofiane Diop including bonuses, according to Nice Matin.
Although the Senegal and Morocco prospect is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2026, he has been side-lined since the arrival of Philippe Clement.
Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race
Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.
Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana
After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.
L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.
Nkounkou joins Cardiff on loan
Niels Nkounkou has moved to Cardiff City to play in the English second tier for the 2022-23 season.
Prior to his move to the English second tier side, the DR Congo prospect had signed a new two-year Everton contract until the end of June 2024.
Gbamin joins Trabzonspor on loan
Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2022/23 season, Everton have confirmed.
The Cote d’Ivoire international joined the Toffees from FSV Mainz in the summer of 2019 but has failed to stamp his presence in the club’s first team.
QPR sign Nigeria international Balogun
English Championship side Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the acquisition of defender Leon Balogun, formerly of Scottish giants Rangers.
The 34-year-old Super Eagle has linked up with head coach Mick Beale, whom he worked with at Ibrox, after penning a one-year contract at Loftus Road.
Ideye moves to Kuwait
Nigeria international has joined Kuwaiti second tier side Al-Yarmouk as a free agent.
Since leaving Turkish side Goztepe in 2021, the striker has been without a club.
However, his move to the Abdullah Alkhalifa Alsabah Stadium could help him revive his stuttering career.
No breakthrough in Chelsea-Barcelona talks over Aubameyang
Chelsea are reportedly keen to include Marcos Alonso in the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.
However, the Catalan side insists talks over the Spanish full-back should be dealt with separately.
Currently, there is no breakthrough between Chelsea and Barcelona over the transfer of Aubameyang, but talks are ongoing.
The former Arsenal captain is understood to be Chelsea’s primary transfer target as Thomas Tuchel hopes to strengthen his striking department, especially with the departure of Timo Werner.
Chelsea and Barcelona remain in contact for Pierre Aubameyang but no clubs agreement reached yet. Strategy game continues, talk still on. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
Chelsea insisting to include Marcos Alonso while Barça consider that as separated deal. No breakthrough in talks… yet. pic.twitter.com/caQYTjkvEA
Chelsea prepare new Fofana bid
Chelsea are understood to be preparing a new bid for Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana.
The new bid is in the region of £75m and the French defender is understandably eager to leave Leicester City and join the Stamford Bridge outfit.
Three of the previous Chelsea’s bids for Fofana had reportedly been turned down by the Foxes, who are keen to keep the 21-year-old.
Chelsea are preparing new proposal for Wesley Fofana. It will be around £75m, still deciding the add-ons structure. Deal still on through intermediaries. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
Leicester, waiting to receive the new bid to decide - as Fofana only wants Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/CAI1I2qvvJ
Aurier to sign one-year Nottingham Forest deal
Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, reports The Daily Mail.
Following an injury to Omar Richards, Forest have been eager to bolster the right-back position and the former Tottenham Hotspur star was identified as a primary transfer target. Aurier is understood to be close to agreeing on a one-year contract with the option of a further year.
Aurier has been a free agent since he left Villarreal, where he was mostly used as a backup to Juan Foyth.
Ziyech move to Ajax uncertain
Ajax's transfer interest in Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is at risk of collapse after transfer talks failed to go well, according to The Daily Mail.
Since the talks between the Blues and the Dutch giants have not progressed, Ajax are now contemplating switching to other targets.
Ziyech, who scored 49 goals for Ajax in four years before a move to Chelsea in 2020, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
Dundee United sign Uganda’s Anaku
Scottish Premiership side Dundee United have signed Uganda striker Sadat Anaku from Kampala Capital City Authority FC.
The all-time top scorer in the Fufa Juniors’ League has signed a two-year deal after excelling in trials.
He becomes the first star from Kasasiro Boys to sign for the Scottish side. Read the full article on GOAL.
Leicester to drop Fofana for Chelsea duel
Leicester City are set to drop Wesley Fofana for their Saturday Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.
The Ivory Coast prospect has been training with the U23 side as speculation around his future at the King Power Stadium remains uncertain.
Fofana has emerged as Chelsea's main defensive target and the Blues are understood to have had three of their bids turned down by Leicester.
Wesley Fofana will not be included in Leicester squad for Chelsea game. He’s still training with the U23s - he wants to join Chelsea as soon as possible 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
When will Fofana be selected again? “Once the window closes things will be clearer”, Brendan Rodgers tells @OwynnPA. pic.twitter.com/VoWevNO8W3
Chelsea and Barcelona negotiation derailed by Aubameyang price tag
A price tag of around €30m has caused issues between Chelsea and Barcelona over the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Blues are not ready to pay the stipulated fee for the star, whom they have been massively linked with. However, there is no agreement yet for the former Arsenal captain as talks are ongoing between the London club and Barcelona.
The arrival of Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou means there is increased competition for the African star and he could now find himself working together with Thomas Tuchel again.
There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and Barcelona for Pierre Aubameyang. Talks ongoing but the price tag around €30m is creating issues. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022
Chelsea are not open to pay that fee for Aubameyang… there’s still work to be done in next round of talks. pic.twitter.com/XvFDS88LpX
Aurier under Nottingham Forest radar
Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier could return to the Premier League as Nottingham Forest line him up for a possible transfer, talkSPORT reports.
The former Tottenham Hotspur fullback is a free agent after he was released by Villarreal, and the reported interest by Forest could see him return to England.
Forest have already signed 16 players for the first team and the number could increase should Aurier sign.