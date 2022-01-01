Asante Kotoko sign Uganda's Mukwala
Atalanta set to sign Ademola Lookman
Serie A side Atalanta are set to sign Nigeria international Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Super Eagle is set to join the Italians for fee around €15m.
Tottenham tracking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham are keenly following the progress of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to a report by The Sun.
The 22-year-old was immensely praised by Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and is now on the radar of the Lilly-whites for quite some time.
Fulham submit bid for Diop and Bailly
Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders including United's Eric Bailly and West Ham's Issa Diop, according to Football Insider.
Chelsea's Malang Sarr is also one of the options for Fulham.
Monaco start negotiations with Chelsea for Sarr
Monaco and Chelsea are in talks to sign Senegal prospect Malang Sarr on loan with an option to buy, as he is familiar with the region after training with OGC Nice, GOAL can confirm.
However, the deal is at an initial stage and nothing has been done for the moment.
Fofana removes Leicester City from Twitter bio
Wesley Fofana has sparked more rumours about a possible departure from Leicester City as the player has removed his current club from his Twitter bio.
The Cote d'Ivoire prospect is strongly linked to Chelsea after the Blues missed out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona.
Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka
Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 2, 2022
The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.
Besiktas sign Masuaku on loan
West Ham United have confirmed the exit of defender Arthur Masuaku to Besiktas.
The Premier League outfit have explained the 28-year-old player from the Democratic Republic of Congo will join the Turkish side on a season-long loan but with an option to make the move permanent in summer 2023.
Ujah leaves Berlin for Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig have announced the signing of striker Anthony Ujah from FC Union Berlin.
The 31-year-old Nigeria international has signed a contract until June 30, 2023 with an option for another season.
Odada leaves Red Star for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade.
The 21-year-old Kenya international has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to join the Major Soccer League (MLS) outfit and the deal contains an option for a third or fourth-year extension.
West Ham facing Cornet competition
According to the Guardian, West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign forward Maxwel Cornet from Burnley.
However, the Hammers are facing competition for the 25-year-old from Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
Hajduk unveil Nigeria defender
HNK Hajduk have strengthened their defensive line with the arrival of defender Chidozie Awaziem from Boavista FC.
The 25-year-old Nigeria international has moved to the Croatian outfit after penning a one-year loan deal with an option to make the contract permanent at the end of the season.
Pepe would fancy Newcastle move
According to a report by 90min as reported by Football Transfers, Newcastle United target Nicolas Pepe would be interested in a move to St James’ Park.
The Ivory Coast winger, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019, has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta and the Magpies have been offered the opportunity to sign him.
Segbe joins Bayern II
Desire Segbe Azankpo has sealed a transfer move to Bayern Munich II.
The 29-year-old forward from Benin, has confirmed the switch on his Instagram page. He has signed a two-year contract. His new club is currently playing in the Regionalliga Bayern.
Reims closing in on Balogun deal
According to Fan Sided, Ligue 1 outfit Reims are closing in on securing the loan of young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.
The 21-year-old is eligible to represent Nigeria at international level.
Newcastle keen to sign Dennis
Newcastle United are one of the Premier League sides interested in signing Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis this summer.
According to Journalist Ben Jacobs as reported by TBR, the Magpies are still on the hunt for a new attacking player and have turned their focus on the Nigeria international.
PSG, Everton in talks over Gueye
Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Everton over the potential transfer of Senegal international Idrissa Gueye are at an advanced stage, Fabrizio Romano reports.
The French giants want Gueye to leave on either a loan or a permanent deal. Initially, PSG had reportedly demanded almost full payment of Gueye’s salary before any potential move.
New round of talks scheduled for Paris Saint-Germain with both AS Roma and Everton. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2022
▫️ Negotiations in progress for Gini Wijnaldum-Roma on loan, final step on salary needed.
▫️ Talks advancing for Gana Gueye to Everton, PSG want him to go; could be loan or permanent. pic.twitter.com/fOYzJ19UT0
Fofana remains Chelsea’s top target
Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana remains Chelsea’s top transfer target, but Leicester City are keen to keep him, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Foxes bought the 21-year-old for around £35m in the summer of 2020, and manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to have him around going into the new season.
Chelsea made a new attempt to sign Josko Gvardiol in a swap deal with Werner on loan, but RB Leipzig have still no intention to sell him. More possibilities will be discussed. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2022
Fofana, top target but Leicester want to keep him.
Pavard, backup option as reported days ago.