African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lookman set for Atalanta medical

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Ademola Lookman
Atalanta set to sign Ademola Lookman

2022-08-03T19:33:58.920Z

Serie A side Atalanta are set to sign Nigeria international Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Super Eagle is set to join the Italians for fee around €15m. 

Ademola Lookman
Tottenham tracking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

2022-08-03T19:28:43.773Z

Tottenham are keenly following the progress of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to a report by The Sun.

The 22-year-old was immensely praised by Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and is now on the radar of the Lilly-whites for quite some time.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana
Fulham submit bid for Diop and Bailly

2022-08-03T19:25:28.618Z

Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders including United's Eric Bailly and West Ham's Issa Diop, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea's Malang Sarr is also one of the options for Fulham.

Issa Diop Toulouse
Monaco start negotiations with Chelsea for Sarr

2022-08-03T19:23:23.523Z

Monaco and Chelsea are in talks to sign Senegal prospect Malang Sarr on loan with an option to buy, as he is familiar with the region after training with OGC Nice, GOAL can confirm.

However, the deal is at an initial stage and nothing has been done for the moment.

Malang Sarr - Chelsea 2022/23
Fofana removes Leicester City from Twitter bio

2022-08-03T19:20:24.094Z

Wesley Fofana has sparked more rumours about a possible departure from Leicester City as the player has removed his current club from his Twitter bio.

The Cote d'Ivoire prospect is strongly linked to Chelsea after the Blues missed out on Jules Kounde to Barcelona.

Wesley Fofana

Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka

2022-08-03T19:16:50.591Z

Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea GFX
Besiktas sign Masuaku on loan

2022-08-03T09:17:35.102Z

West Ham United have confirmed the exit of defender Arthur Masuaku to Besiktas.

The Premier League outfit have explained the 28-year-old player from the Democratic Republic of Congo will join the Turkish side on a season-long loan but with an option to make the move permanent in summer 2023.

Read more on GOAL.

Mason Mount Chelsea Arthur Masuaku West Ham 2021-22
Ujah leaves Berlin for Braunschweig

2022-08-03T09:03:16.524Z

Eintracht Braunschweig have announced the signing of striker Anthony Ujah from FC Union Berlin.

The 31-year-old Nigeria international has signed a contract until June 30, 2023 with an option for another season.

Read on GOAL.

Köln Mainz 05 Daniel Brosinski Anthony Ujah Bundesliga 12162014
Odada leaves Red Star for Philadelphia

2022-08-03T07:48:10.184Z

Philadelphia Union have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade.

The 21-year-old Kenya international has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to join the Major Soccer League (MLS) outfit and the deal contains an option for a third or fourth-year extension.

Read on GOAL.

Kenya's Richard Odada (2-R) vies for the ball with Uganda's Iguma Denis (R) and Karisa Milton (L).
West Ham facing Cornet competition

2022-08-03T07:45:42.007Z

According to the Guardian, West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign forward Maxwel Cornet from Burnley.

However, the Hammers are facing competition for the 25-year-old from Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Maxwel Cornet Burnley 2021-22
Hajduk unveil Nigeria defender

2022-08-02T08:39:21.810Z

HNK Hajduk have strengthened their defensive line with the arrival of defender Chidozie Awaziem from Boavista FC.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international has moved to the Croatian outfit after penning a one-year loan deal with an option to make the contract permanent at the end of the season.

Read on GOAL.

Chidozie Awaziem of Nigeria walks.
Pepe would fancy Newcastle move

2022-08-02T08:25:03.161Z

According to a report by 90min as reported by Football Transfers, Newcastle United target Nicolas Pepe would be interested in a move to St James’ Park.

The Ivory Coast winger, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019, has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium under Mikel Arteta and the Magpies have been offered the opportunity to sign him.

Pepe
Segbe joins Bayern II

2022-08-01T10:09:30.336Z

Desire Segbe Azankpo has sealed a transfer move to Bayern Munich II.

The 29-year-old forward from Benin, has confirmed the switch on his Instagram page. He has signed a two-year contract. His new club is currently playing in the Regionalliga Bayern.

CAN interview Désiré Segbe Azankpo Sadio Mané
Reims closing in on Balogun deal

2022-08-01T08:32:43.902Z

According to Fan Sided, Ligue 1 outfit Reims are closing in on securing the loan of young Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The 21-year-old is eligible to represent Nigeria at international level.

Folarin Balogun Arsenal 2019-20
Newcastle keen to sign Dennis

2022-08-01T08:17:25.670Z

Newcastle United are one of the Premier League sides interested in signing Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis this summer.

According to Journalist Ben Jacobs as reported by TBR, the Magpies are still on the hunt for a new attacking player and have turned their focus on the Nigeria international.

Emmanuel Dennis
PSG, Everton in talks over Gueye

2022-07-31T11:30:58.991Z

Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Everton over the potential transfer of Senegal international Idrissa Gueye are at an advanced stage, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The French giants want Gueye to leave on either a loan or a permanent deal. Initially, PSG had reportedly demanded almost full payment of Gueye’s salary before any potential move.

Idrissa Gueye - PSG
Fofana remains Chelsea’s top target

2022-07-31T11:28:17.139Z

Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana remains Chelsea’s top transfer target, but Leicester City are keen to keep him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Foxes bought the 21-year-old for around £35m in the summer of 2020, and manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to have him around going into the new season.

Wesley Fofana Leicester 2021-22
