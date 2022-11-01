Amid Manchester United and Bayern Munich’s interest in Victor Osimhen emerging, Serie A side Napoli have stated they are not willing to do business in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian, who recently returned from an injury, has continued to be linked with a number of clubs, but the Naples outfit is unlikely to entertain any business involving the Super Eagle in the near future.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has scored four goals in seven league games for Napoli.