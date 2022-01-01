African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea weighing up late bid for Zaha

Onazi returns to Italy with Casertana
Serie D side Casertana FC have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.
The 29-year-old, who featured for Serie A side Lazio for four years, was unveiled on Sunday after signing a one-year contract.
Brest unveil Slimani
Brest have strengthened their attacking department by signing forward Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.
The 34-year-old Algeria international has been unveiled by the French Ligue 1 outfit. He has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same when it expires.
Read on GOAL.
Chelsea keen to sign Zaha
According to Independent, Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking department and believe the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international will be a good addition.
Nice and Monaco agree on Sofiane Diop
Nice have agreed a €20.5m deal for AS Monaco’s Sofiane Diop including bonuses, according to Nice Matin.
Although the Senegal and Morocco prospect is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2026, he has been side-lined since the arrival of Philippe Clement.
Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race
Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.
Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana
After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.
L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.
Nkounkou joins Cardiff on loan
Niels Nkounkou has moved to Cardiff City to play in the English second tier for the 2022-23 season.
Prior to his move to the Championship side, the DR Congo prospect had signed a new two-year Everton contract that would see him stay at the club until the end of June 2024.
Gbamin joins Trabzonspor on loan
Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2022/23 season, Everton have confirmed.
The Cote d’Ivoire international joined the Toffees from FSV Mainz in the summer of 2019 but has failed to stamp his authority on the club’s first team.
QPR sign Nigeria international Balogun
English Championship side Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the acquisition of defender Leon Balogun, formerly of Scottish giants Rangers.
The 34-year-old Super Eagle has linked up with head coach Mick Beale, whom he worked with at Ibrox, after penning a one-year contract at Loftus Road.
Ideye moves to Kuwait
Nigeria international has joined Kuwaiti second-tier side Al-Yarmouk as a free agent.
Since leaving Turkish side Goztepe in 2021, the striker has been without a club.
However, his move to the Abdullah Alkhalifa Alsabah Stadium could help him revive his stuttering career.
No breakthrough in Chelsea-Barcelona talks over Aubameyang
Chelsea are reportedly keen to include Marcos Alonso in the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.
However, the Catalan side insists talks over the Spanish full-back should be dealt with separately.
Currently, there is no breakthrough between Chelsea and Barcelona over the transfer of Aubameyang, but talks are ongoing.
The former Arsenal captain is understood to be Chelsea’s primary transfer target as Thomas Tuchel hopes to strengthen his striking department, especially with the departure of Timo Werner.
Chelsea and Barcelona remain in contact for Pierre Aubameyang but no clubs agreement reached yet. Strategy game continues, talk still on. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022
Chelsea insisting to include Marcos Alonso while Barça consider that as separated deal. No breakthrough in talks… yet. pic.twitter.com/caQYTjkvEA